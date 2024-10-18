Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The model was lovingly re-created in wood and clay by the Armagh Men’s Shed – a community-based organisation with a focus on providing a friendly social environment for men of all ages.

It was officially launched in Armagh City Hotel on Thursday and was on display in the cathedral in early October.

It is 6 feet and 3 inches long and 4 feet and 6 inches wide, and was financed by the Triangle Housing Association.

The Dean of Armagh, the Very Revd Shane Forster, said it was “an incredible achievement which has taken great skill, time and dedication”.

Stiofán McCleirigh of Armagh Men's Shed said it took the men three months to build.

It has already built models of St Patrick's Catholic Cathedral, First Presbyterian Church, the Gospel Hall, St Malachy's Chapel, and Ballymacnab chapel.

"The shed is cross community, and you leave politics at the door and just come in and have good craic," Stiofán told the News Letter.

"It took us three months to build. The men were tripping over each other to get working at it.

"And all the time they are talking to each other and having craic and talking about their illnesses, their strifes in life and drinking plenty of tea."

"I call it a tablet for depression and loneliness."

"We get great reports from the wives and families of men involved about how much it has changed their outlook and given them a different focus or reason to get out of bed every day."

The movement is holding an open day in the Long Gallery at Stormont on 28 October in a bid to secure more funding from ministers, in a bid to prevent Mens' Sheds closing, fund rents, and extend their opening hours.