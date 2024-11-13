Assisted dying: Presbyterian Church says no safeguards will be enough to protect the vulnerable

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland has said that politicians are unable to “ensure the safety of the most vulnerable” when it comes to assisted dying.

The church, the largest Protestant denomination in the Province, said that the preservation of life is something society “casts off at its peril”.

It was responding to the publication on Monday of details of a bill which would legalise helping someone to kill themselves.

Tabled privately by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, it is called the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill.

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater in her office in the Houses of Parliament, London; she is behind the private member's bill, The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill

Assisted suicide is banned in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.

In Scotland it is not a specific criminal offence but assisting the death of someone can leave a person open to being charged with murder or other offences.

Under the bill, people could apply for help to die if they are aged 18 or over, and are terminally ill and expected to die within six months.

They must make two separate declarations, witnessed and signed, about their wish to die.

A High Court judge must hear from at least one doctor before approving a case.

When it comes to the final act, the dying person must take the fatal medication themselves.

A spokesperson for the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI) said, “As an all-Ireland denomination, PCI has consistently opposed the introduction of legislation that allows for assisted suicide and euthanasia in either the United Kingdom or Republic of Ireland.

"With the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill set for its second reading in Westminster at the end of the month, the prospect of changing the law raises some of the most sensitive and fundamental of questions about the value that we, as a society, place on life itself.

“All people are precious in the sight of God and for people of faith, and indeed no faith at all, human life, its dignity, its preservation, and protection, are moral and precious values, which society casts off at its peril.

"When it comes down to the hard black and white detail of any proposed legislation, we cannot escape the fact that no amount of legal safeguards can ensure the safety of the most vulnerable in society.

“The government’s priority should be the mainstreaming, investing in and strengthening of palliative care services that support those who are nearing the end of their lives. This needs to be the focus, as the current direction of travel is not the hallmark of a mature, caring, and compassionate society.”

Meanwhile Alan McGuckian, the Catholic bishop of Down and Connor, said: “It's important to note that the Church has never insisted on using extraordinary means to prolong life, nor does it require patients to accept unduly burdensome treatment.

"Yet, deliberately ending life prematurely eliminates any possibility of growth or healing and represents a failure of hope.