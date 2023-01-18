Leading lung charity, Asthma + Lung UK Northern Ireland is urging people to take particular care of their health this winter as stark numbers reveal that nearly half (43%) of respiratory deaths, including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), occur between December and March.

The charity’s analysis of the latest available data in Northern Ireland reveals that winter is the deadliest season for people with lung conditions. People with asthma are particularly at risk, with an increase of 88% in the number of people dying from the condition in winter compared to summer. Roughly 182,000 people have asthma in Northern Ireland, of which 36,000 are children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winter is a dangerous time for people with lung conditions as viruses such as flu and Covid-19, and cold air from plummeting temperatures are top triggers for life-threatening asthma attacks and can cause other lung conditions to get worse – leaving people struggling to breathe.

Deaths from asthma and COPD are more likely to occur between December and March than during the summer months

People with lung conditions should keep up to date with their flu, Covid-19, and pneumonia vaccines if eligible, make sure they take their regular medications as prescribed, eat well and keep themselves warm according to advice from Asthma + Lung UK Northern Ireland.

The charity also revealed that hospital admissions for asthma in Northern Ireland increased by over 39% in winter compared to summer and people with COPD saw an increase of 41%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking at the average deaths over a five-year period (2015-21): for asthma, a third (29%) of yearly deaths occur in winter, while 88% of deaths occurr between December and March and over 36% of yearly hospital admissions for asthma occur in winter. Meanwhile for COPD, more than a third (34%) of yearly deaths occur in winter. equating to a 100% increase on deaths from the disease between December and March.

Joseph Carter, Head of Asthma + Lung UK Northern Ireland said: “This winter is going to be hard on the people’s lungs, with higher rates of respiratory infections and many people struggling to stay well with colder homes and fewer food choices. It is vital that people with lung conditions take extra care particularly as the cost of living begins to bite and many people cut back on meals and warming their homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are calling on the Executive to restart, deliver a much-needed Lung Health Strategy and provide targeted financial support for those with lung conditions to ease the cost-of-living crisis and to help minimise the NHS pressures this winter.