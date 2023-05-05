Audit: Vaccinations falling in pre-school - 15,000 children in Northern Ireland not fully vaccinated

The report from Comptroller and Auditor General Dorinnia Carville into pre-school vaccinations highlighted particularly low levels of vaccination uptake in the Belfast area.

Ms Carville said while there was no single reason for declining rates of vaccination, delivery capacity within GP practices in Northern Ireland is likely to have contributed.

The report considered outcomes of vaccination against 14 infectious diseases among pre-school children.

It found that for 13 of the diseases, vaccination rates in Northern Ireland have been steadily declining.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) vaccination target is 95% to ensure population immunity.

The report found overall vaccination coverage has steadily been declining for almost all diseases and increasing numbers of children have not received all the vaccinations available to maximise protection against harmful diseases.

Across Northern Ireland as a whole, there are 15,000 children who have not been fully immunised against measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) over the last seven years.

The report also said that a total of 10,200 children have not received all the recommended doses of the Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) since 2015.

It said that while this downward trend in coverage is reflected in other parts of the UK, data reveals regional variation in the uptake of vaccinations, with particularly low levels in Belfast.

Within the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust area, one in three children has not been fully immunised against pneumococcal disease since 2015, and one in seven has missed “six-in-one” vaccine doses which protect against multiple diseases over the last seven years.

The report said that vaccination rates in three of Northern Ireland's five health trusts were close to or above the WHO target.

Ms Carville said: “Vaccination against infectious disease remains one of the most successful and cost-effective ways to help manage the health of a population.

“However, as many vaccine-preventable diseases require a series of immunisations to be administered to infants and small children at pre-determined intervals, overall effectiveness is heavily reliant on consistently high levels of participation.

“Whilst there is no single reason for the declining rates of vaccination coverage shown, workforce shortages and delivery capacity within GP practices in Northern Ireland are likely to have contributed to the overall trend.

“It is hugely important that there is a comprehensive plan of action to reverse the decline.”