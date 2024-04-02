Autism NI encourages everyone to ‘Be Kind to Different Minds’ this World Autism Acceptance Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Autism NI is celebrating World Autism Acceptance Week from Tuesday 2nd April – Monday 8th April 2024, and encouraging everyone to get behind their important message, ‘Be Kind to Different Minds’. With over 35,000 autistic people in Northern Ireland, the local charity is encouraging everyone to get involved and show their support for our vibrant autistic community.

Local mum Michelle Clarke said: “Conor would struggle understanding relationships, and needs support with his social and emotional needs. Autism NI has helped Conor maintain friendships and helped him work on managing his own emotions. The team provided him with exercises to help him remain calm and visuals that are used at home with the whole family. We have really benefited from the help we received from Autism NI.”

Michelle’s son, Conor said: “Autism acceptance to me means that people understand and accept autism and all its forms, there is a wide spectrum, and we are all different.

"I am supporting Autism NI’s message to ‘Be Kind To Different Minds’ as it would make me feel accepted and comfortable to stim, and be myself in public.”

Autism NI’s Family Support Manager, Kris Morrison, said: “This World Autism Acceptance Week it would be great if the wider public could support our ‘Be Kind to Different Minds’ message. With 1 in 20 children having a diagnosis in Northern Ireland, we campaign to inspire and educate local people, communities, businesses, and government to ensure everyone can understand autism, and how to support autistic people and their families. Together we can build an inclusive society in Northern Ireland and give our autistic community the best tools and opportunities to live fulfilled lives.”

Autism NI provides vital services for autistic people and their families throughout Northern Ireland, and campaigns for autism understanding and acceptance within society.