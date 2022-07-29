Autumn flu jabs for all Northern Ireland over 50s ahead of potential Covid surge

This move is part of a plan to increase protection against respiratory viruses ahead of winter when there is likely to be a Covid surge.

Mr Swann said: “I am pleased that the latest advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) means alignment in terms of age for both Covid-19 and flu vaccination for 2022.

“With both vaccines being made available to everyone aged 50 and over, as well as those in a clinical risk group aged 49 years and under, all people in Northern Ireland at greatest risk from flu or Covid will be eligible for vaccines protecting them against both winter respiratory viruses.

Health Minister, Robin Swann

“We must do all we can to reduce preventable death and serious illness caused by flu. Ensuring that as many eligible people as possible come forward and receive both their flu and Covid-19 vaccinations when invited to do so will be critical to protect individuals, communities and our health and social care services this winter.”

Secondary school pupils in years 8 to 12, who were included in the annual influenza programme for the first time last year, will also be offered the flu jab again this autumn, alongside pre-school and primary school children and a wide range of adults in vulnerable categories, as well as carers and frontline health and social care workers.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Michael McBride said: “It’s clear there are a number of factors combining to make the 2022/23 winter season particularly challenging. There is likely to be a winter Covid-19 surge, although at this stage we do not yet know how severe that may be.

“Monitoring the data from Australia now, we expect that we could also see much higher flu activity and we will have both coronavirus and flu circulating at the same time during winter when they pose the greatest threat.