Bailie Hardy: Mother of tragic schoolboy tells how her 'soul is aching' as he lost cancer battle

On social media, his mum Christine Cash writes: “My heart is aching, my soul is broken, my beautiful, funny, amazing, brave son Bailie Hardy gained his wings yesterday morning after the bravest battles.

“His sense of humour kept us going even though he was going through so much.

"If I could have taken it away I would have with my last breath, if I could have lay down so u could stand tall I would have.

"If I could have took Ur pain so u didn't suffer I would have.

"Every beat of my heart belongs to u, u amazed me with Ur strength, Ur beautiful soul can now rest, go play Ur football n go do Ur wrestling with the champions.

"Ur up there with the greatest, love u n miss u with every breath, I hope u can see how much u were thought of n loved,” she wrote.

Another tribute from sister Emma Doak says: “Bailie Hardy I don't even know where to start.

"My baby brother what am I going to do without u.

"My other half always making me laugh in the darkest of situations.

"I might have only got you for 16 years but what an amazing 16 years it has been. I will love you forever no more pain love you so much”.

And a tribute from Glentoran Football Club, on social media, says: “In a sad week for the Glentoran Family, Glentoran FC was very saddened to be informed of the passing of 16-year-old Glenman Bailie Hardy.

Bailie Hardy.jpg

"Bailie grew up loving the Glens.

"When Bailie was 15 he fractured his leg playing football with his friends, After an MRI he was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a primary bone Cancer that meant that after several rounds of chemotherapy it was necessary for his right leg to be amputated above his knee.

"Bailie was an absolute warrior.

"He stayed positive and dealt with months and months of hospital stays and various treatments.

Bailie Hardy on Glentoran Facebook page

"He loved Football more than anything, particularly his beloved Manchester City and Glentoran FC.

"He had several visits to both when he was in better health. He had a love for wrestling also.

"When Bailie had the operation on his leg the first team invited him down to the Oval.

"Several Glentoran players visited him at home only to be thrashed at FIFA.

"Elliott Morris bought him his home shirt this season for his visits to the oval and most recently, just last Friday, Niall McGinn and Bobby Burns visited Bailie at home where they played a few games of FIFA and gave him tickets for the upcoming Northern Ireland match v Finland.

"Sadly today Bailie lost his fight and passed away. Leaving a devastated family behind. Our thoughts go to his parents Christine and Andrew, devoted siblings Ashleigh, Emma, Andrew and Nicole, Grandparents Jim, Peter and Diana. Bailie was also a cherished uncle to Joss, Jax and Jayce.

"We at Glentoran FC will sadly miss him and his banter.

"Bailie is a Hero and an inspiration to us all.

"He fought a great fight and went out on a high.

"He will always be remembered by us all as the boy who fought everyday his courageous fight. Sleep Tight Bailie.”

In a tribute Malone Integrated College posted: “It is with great sadness that we have to say goodbye to one of our cherished Malone family members.

"Bailie Hardy passed away on 21 March 2023, after a short illness.

"We will always remember the big gentle giant who quietly brought a smile to many faces throughout the School.

"His friends talk about his kindness and his great sense of humour, who always had time to give and friendship to spare.

"All our love and support to his loving family.

"Today we are completely heartbroken at the loss of such an amazing young man, he will be sorely missed.

"Rest in peace Bailie, fly high with angels.”

Meanwhile a post from Lisnasharragh Primary School said: “Our school community is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former pupil Bailie Hardy.

"We send our love and deepest condolences to Bailie’s parents, siblings and wider family circle at this time. Forever in our hearts.”

According to Funeral Times Bailie ‘passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on the 21st of March 2023’.

He is described as the ‘much loved son of Christine and Andrew, devoted brother to Ashleigh, Emma, Andrew and Nicole, loving grandson to Jim and the late Jean Cash and Peter and Diana Hardy, a cherished uncle to Joss, Jax, Jayce’.

His funeral will be held in Roselawn Crematorium at 6pm on March 28.

The funeral notice adds: ‘As Bailie loved football so much we would like you to wear your football tops and scarves.

