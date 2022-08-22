Ballymena firm launches home menopause tests into NI pharmacies

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Suresign Menopause (FSH) Rapid Tests are now available in all 53 MediCare pharmacies across Northern Ireland.

Suresign is a brand founded by CIGA Healthcare, a Ballymena-based company and provider of self-diagnostic tests and devices.

Launched in May, the test works by detecting the presence of FSH in urine, providing a quick, reliable results that gives a clear indication to whether a woman is in the menopause.

Sharon O’Hara and Orla McToal from Medicare Pharmacy in Broughshane

Lyndsay Lynch, director of UK retail sales, said: “Growing numbers of people are reaching for the new generation of home health test kits available from their local pharmacy or supermarket.

“Not only does this enable users to manage their health and wellbeing from the comfort of their own home, but it also saves them time and money while avoiding the interminable waiting for GP appointments.”