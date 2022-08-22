News you can trust since 1737
Ballymena firm launches home menopause tests into NI pharmacies

A Ballymena firm, Suresign has launched its home menopause test kits into local pharmacies.

By Claire Cartmill
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 5:00 pm
The Suresign Menopause (FSH) Rapid Tests are now available in all 53 MediCare pharmacies across Northern Ireland.

Suresign is a brand founded by CIGA Healthcare, a Ballymena-based company and provider of self-diagnostic tests and devices.

Launched in May, the test works by detecting the presence of FSH in urine, providing a quick, reliable results that gives a clear indication to whether a woman is in the menopause.

Lyndsay Lynch, director of UK retail sales, said: “Growing numbers of people are reaching for the new generation of home health test kits available from their local pharmacy or supermarket.

“Not only does this enable users to manage their health and wellbeing from the comfort of their own home, but it also saves them time and money while avoiding the interminable waiting for GP appointments.”

Located at Pennybridge Industrial Estate, Suresign also offers a pregnancy, fertility and health tests that can be taken in the home.

