Balmoral Healthcare’s Jenny named Nurse of the Year

Jenny McCoubrey with Kieran McCormick, managing director of Balmoral Healthcare

Jenny McCoubrey, a registered nurse at Balmoral Healthcare, has been named Nurse of the Year at the 2022 Inspirational Women of the Year Awards, in recognition for her work on the frontline throughout Covid-19.

Despite the devastating loss of her son Jake at the beginning of the pandemic, Jenny continued to work tirelessly to provide the highest standards of care to vulnerable adults.

From the emergency department to general hospital wards, she provides care in areas that face staffing pressures to ensure that patient safety is prioritised and safe staffing levels maintained.

The awards, organised by Local Women magazine, recognise the women across Northern Ireland who are doing extraordinary work and go above and beyond in their job to help others.

Jenny said: “It’s an absolute honour to have received this award for the work I love to do. The last two years have been the hardest for me, both personally and professionally, but as a registered nurse, I take pride in helping other people and in doing whatever I can to make the lives of my patients as comfortable as possible. I accept this award on behalf of my fellow nurses, as each and every one of them inspires me every day in the hard work that we all do on the frontline.”