Urology consultant Dr Maeve Dooher, Bangor man Jeremy Stewart, who was diagnosed with bladder cancer, and Advanced Nurse Practitioner (ANP) Claire Cassells

A Co Down man, who was diagnosed with bladder cancer, is urging those who may feel that something may be off, to not, “hesitate” and seek medical attention.

Jeremy Stewart, 65, from Bangor had been having routine blood tests for his prostrate when a scan discovered a shadow on his bladder which turned out to be cancerous.

As part of September’s Urology Awareness Month, which shines the spotlight around Urology diseases including bladder, kidney, prostate and male reproductive cancers and non-malignant conditions including incontinence, urinary tract infections (UTIs), erectile dysfunction and kidney stones, Jeremy is encouraging others who may feel something is wrong to seek medical intervention.

Statistics show that one in two people will be diagnosed with a urology condition in their lifetime, while one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Jeremy said: “I think it is so important that people are aware how easy things like this can develop without any pain as I didn’t have pain. If there is any indicator that something is not right, people should not hesitate. I had the cancer removed, I had chemotherapy and three monthly update appointments. Being diagnosed was something that I never knew would happen to me, but now that it has happened I’m happy that the hospital has me in its arms and I’m being taken of, I feel happy in that.”

He added: “The staff (at the Ulster Hospital) have made me feel very comfortable. They have made me feel very dignified. My message is do whatever you can to look after yourself. A lot of men that I know tend to push things such as these types of issues away and that can led to early demise.” Advanced Nurse Practitioner (ANP) Claire Cassells said: “September is Urology Awareness month so it is an important opportunity to increase public awareness, knowledge and understanding of urology cancers and conditions. The theme this year is ‘Men’s Urology Myths and Legends’ which focuses on the common myths around men’s urology health, promoting and encouraging men to open up and seek support.”

She added: “We are urging men to recognise when something is not right below the belt - to be a ‘legend’ and speak out and get help. We recognise that there are real barriers for some men to speak to healthcare professionals, but if something feels off, don’t hesitate. Early detection and treatment are key and you are not alone.”

Urology consultant Dr Maeve Dooher explained how between men and women we know that there are 750,000 urological cancers diagnosed every year.

“We would advise any patient if they notice any change in their urinary symptoms or blood in their urine that they go to the GP. It could be simple investigations that are needed to address the issue and it is important to attend.”