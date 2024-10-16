Anne Veitch from Bangor has fostered 30 children over the years

Anne Veitch, a dedicated foster carer from Bangor in her 80s, is marking an incredible 19 years of fostering children in need – and says she has no intention of stopping offering a home to children who need her care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Co Down woman, who received the Excellence in Fostering Award at the recent NI Foster Care Ceremony, is encouraging others to consider fostering by sharing the joy and fulfilment that it brings.

Anne began to foster nearly two decades ago after her own children had grown up and left home. She was inspired by stories of children in need and felt compelled to make a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite her initial hesitation, Anne decided to foster and since then, has provided a safe and loving home for around 30 children, helping them overcome many challenges.

Reflecting on her fostering journey, Anne said: “I kept on seeing these articles in the paper about children with nowhere to go. I had such a happy childhood that I just felt I should do something. Mind you, I thought about it for three years on and off. It’s not a hobby.

“The most rewarding thing is probably when a child comes to you very withdrawn and if you can get that child to open up and smile, it’s an incredible feeling. Some of these children have been through dreadful traumas and getting them to smile and relax is very rewarding.”

Anne fondly recalls one particularly touching moment when a previously withdrawn teenager, after spending time in her care, approached her in the kitchen one day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She just came in, put her arms around me, and said, ‘Thank you.’ I didn’t know what she was thanking me for, but that was nice. That was good.”

Over the years, Anne has seen many of the children in her care go on to thrive as young adults, gaining independence, pursuing education and building careers.

“It’s lovely to see their resilience. When they get to 18, 19, get a job, go to university, or move into their own accommodation, it’s great.”

Even after 19 years, Anne has no plans to stop fostering. Currently, she continues to care for two girls who have been with her for many years, one of whom first came to Anne’s home at just six years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re like your family now, I wouldn’t stop and leave them, I couldn’t.”

Anne’s message to others considering fostering is simple: “Just do it. It’s so rewarding, and the impact you can have on a child’s life is immeasurable.”

In her spare time, if she has any, Anne loves to paint and has many art pieces throughout her home.