Bangor man Ronnie Patton, has bravely shared his journey of battling sarcoma to raise awareness about this rare and often overlooked form of cancer.

Diagnosed in July 2023, Ronnie underwent major surgery in November 2023 in the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital in Birmingham to remove part of his pelvis and left leg in an effort to combat the disease and has now been declared cancer-free.

Sarcomas are a group of rare cancers that can arise in various parts of the body, including muscles, bones, tendons, blood vessels, and fatty tissues. These cancers can affect individuals of all ages, from infants to the elderly. In the UK, approximately 5,300 people are diagnosed with Sarcoma each year, with around 120 of these cases occurring in Northern Ireland.

As July marks Sarcoma Awareness Month, a time dedicated to highlighting the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of sarcoma, through his personal story, Ronnie aims to shed light on the challenges faced by sarcoma patients and the crucial need for increased awareness.

Ronnie's Sarcoma journey began when he first discovered a lump on his buttock whilst showering. He contacted his GP who referred him to the Ulster Hospital for several tests. The results of the tests showed that he had a sarcoma and he was then referred on for further scans and tests to determine the extent of the cancer. Ronnie was then informed that he required major surgery as the tumour was a considerable size and was referred to the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital in Birmingham.

Ronnie explained: “For me, the good news out of all of this was that the tumour would hopefully respond to surgery and I would not require chemotherapy. We met with the consultant in the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital in Birmingham who explained to me how he was going to carry out the operation. We came away from that meeting feeling very confident that he could remove the sarcoma without damaging the leg. However, this turned out not to be possible as the tumour had grown quite aggressively.

“Since the surgery in November 2023, I have been recuperating. I was told the surgery would be life-changing, but at the time, I did not understand what that actually meant. I am now in a wheelchair and I am not as independent as I used to be. I rely on other people more than ever now.”

Despite the physical and emotional toll, Ronnie remains resilient and determined to spread awareness about the disease.

He said: “Early detection is crucial. Before I was diagnosed with sarcoma, I had never heard of the term and I did not know what it actually was. It is about making people aware of the symptoms.

“It is important for me to maintain as normal a life as possible. The Sarcoma Team in the Ulster Hospital have been amazing. They brought me through my diagnosis step by step and explained that everyone’s diagnosis is different. The big step forward for me was when I was told I was clear from the cancer and they would see me in six months for another check-up.

"I want people to understand that sarcoma can happen to anyone, at any age. Early detection is crucial, and I hope my story encourages others to seek medical advice if they notice unusual symptoms."

South Eastern Trust Sarcoma Clinical Nurse Specialists, Gemma Bowman and Jill Kennedy highlighted the importance of early diagnosis, said: “We support and guide our patients from their first appointment, along the diagnostic route and through treatment by providing expert care and giving our patients reasons to hope.

"Sarcoma Awareness Month is not only about raising awareness of sarcoma, it is an opportunity to really drive home the importance of early diagnosis. This is something we feel passionately about. Many of our patients experience a lengthy and delayed diagnostic process, to be able to shorten this would be amazing. We can help to do this by offering support and education to GPs and other primary care professionals to improve symptom recognition. This could lead to improving the patient’s overall outcome.

Gemma and Jill consider their nursing role in caring for their patients a privilege and added: “We are with our patients during one of the most vulnerable times of their lives. Our aim is to ensure that our Sarcoma patients and their families, feel fully supported and cared for.”

Sarcomas are rare cancers that develop in connective tissues. There are two main types: bone sarcomas and soft tissue sarcomas. Early detection and prompt treatment are vital for improving outcomes. Symptoms may include a lump or swelling, unexplained pain, or difficulty with movement. Given their rarity, awareness and education about sarcomas are crucial for early diagnosis and effective treatment.

You can access further advice and support by visiting: https://sarcoma.org.uk