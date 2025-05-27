Behaviour of some Royal Victoria Hospital heart surgeons unacceptable, says Health Minister after damning report

The Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast. Image: Belfast Health Trust

The behaviour of some heart surgeons at Northern Ireland’s cardiac unit was “entirely unacceptable”, the Health Minister has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Nesbitt’s words came after an inspection report raised concerns about the working culture and risks to patient safety within the cardiac surgery unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

The unit carries out around 1,000 operations per year, but an independent external review found an intolerable working environment and a pattern of consistently poor behaviour within the unit, raising serious concerns and stating the issues led to a “significant risk to patient safety”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Belfast Trust has acknowledged that staff “felt hurt and unable to speak out” and says it is “committed to making changes” it has already begun to implement.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt.

Minister Mike Nesbitt said he expects to see meaningful improvements in the unit, while describing the findings of the report as “appalling” and “very disturbing”.

He said it involved a “catastrophic” breakdown in relationships relating to four people.

Responding to an urgent question from DUP MLA Diane Dodds on the matter in the Assembly today (27th), he said the strategic planning and performance group and the Public Health Agency commissioned an independent, external expert team to carry out a review of the cardiac surgery service in the Belfast Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The review concluded in April of this year and presented to the board of Belfast Trust on May 15.

“It was appalling to read of the staff experiences in the cardiac surgery unit in the Royal Victoria Hospital,” said Mr Nesbitt.

“I want to thank every staff member who engaged in the important review process. I also want to thank the external review team for its work.

“The findings on the culture of the unit and the behaviours of some individuals within it are entirely unacceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I expect to see meaningful and lasting improvements in the unit, not least in building a culture of respect for all colleagues at all levels.”

Mr Nesbitt, who declared an interest as a cardiac patient himself, said he was concerned by the review’s findings that the issues represent a risk to patient safety.

“I acknowledge that public confidence in our regional cardiac surgery service cannot be allowed to deteriorate, especially for our patients and their families when they are at their most vulnerable.

“The expert team has made a number of recommendations based on the findings, specifically around governance arrangements, communication processes and the review of current processes and support and encouragement for those who are raising concerns. Improved team working across the unit must be an absolute priority.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Nesbitt said the Belfast Trust is working to take review’s recommendations forward.

Ms Dodds told the minister that the report is “shocking”.

She said: “There has been a litany of problems and a culture of bullying and poor behaviour. At one stage, an operation was cancelled because of ‘interpersonal differences in theatre’.

She added: “It reveals that four surgeons were working from home. What really concerns me is the report’s conclusion ‘the culture of the cardiac unit is very poor, exacerbated by management. The cultural issues in this unit represent a significant risk to patient safety’.”