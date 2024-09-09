Belfast -based Geoff McConville Opticians has introduced the Valeda Light Delivery System for early and mid-stage dry macular degeneration

A reputed specialist optometrist based in Belfast, has acquired the first approved treatment for early and mid-stage dry macular degeneration, using a special machine which offers light therapy.

Geoff McConville has acquired one of the most ground-breaking advancements in eye care, the Valeda Light Delivery System, the first approved treatment for early and mid-stage dry macular degeneration using photobiomodulation.

Geoff is the only optician on the island of Ireland to have the new Valeda technology and is one of an elite group of 24 opticians globally to own it. There are approximately 300 Valeda machines in the world and the remainder are being used by pioneering eye surgeons.

Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) is a debilitating eye disease affecting millions worldwide, and is responsible for 58% of the blind registrations in the over 50s. It causes blurred central vision arising from damage to the macula, a critical part of the retina, however, Geoff’s new £50,000 Valeda machine can promote significant vision improvement in patients with dry AMD for whom there are no other treatments.

There are two types of AMD: wet (10%) requiring immediate treatment, and dry (90%), for which traditional interventions include lifestyle changes and vitamin supplements.

Valeda offers harmless light therapy treatment without side effects and has shown promising results, including improved vision for many patients and delayed vision decline.

This recent acquisition brings Geoff’s overall investment in world beating technology to over £400,000 in recent years, with even more to be announced in early 2025. A significant proportion of this investment has been to help detect the ‘silent thief of sight’ - glaucoma - in more people across Northern Ireland through more pioneering technology.

With over 35 years of experience and a team of five dedicated professionals, Geoff McConville Opticians stands at the forefront of world-leading eye care innovation.

His practice is also home to Ireland's leading Dry Eye Clinic, attracting patients from across the country. Equipped with state-of-the-art FDA approved technology including IPL (Intensive Pulse Light) and LipiFlow Thermal Pulsation System, he offers advanced diagnostics and treatment plans, addressing both medical and optometric aspects of dry eye conditions.

Speaking about his recent investment in cutting-edge technology, he said:

“Macular degeneration is the largest cause of blind registrations in the over 50s in the developed world. There are over 700,000 people in the UK with macular degeneration and this number is expected to double by 2050 to 1.3million.

“The earlier dry age-related macular degeneration is diagnosed and monitored by an eye care professional, the better the results will be in treating the disease and preserving your vision.

“Introducing Valeda represents a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to provide the best possible care for our patients. This innovative technology finally offers hope to those affected by dry AMD, often referred to by opticians as ‘wear and tear’, and provides a new avenue for improved vision and quality of life.”

The latest US research (Lightsite III Month 24 trial results and analysis) found that dry AMD patients who had the light therapy delivered through Valeda experienced significant improvements in their vision after 24 months of treatment, compared with those administered a placebo treatment.

The patients, who were all aged over 50, received a "cycle" of nine sessions of five-minute treatment per eye over three to five weeks, repeated once every four months.

