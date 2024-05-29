Belfast fitness enthusiast Paddy Mallon, who has a heart condition, is encouraging people to sign up for the Antrim Half Marathon on August 25 and raise funds for British Heart Foundation NI

​A fitness enthusiast, whose heart condition almost put a halt to his passion for sport, is encouraging people to take part in the Antrim Coast Half Marathon this August and raise vital funds for British Heart Foundation NI.

​Paddy Mallon, who has taken on alpine challenges and completed nine marathons, only discovered he had coronary artery disease in August 2022.

A competitive mountain runner, rock climber and keen cyclist, the recently turned 60 year-old had been training hard for the Newcastle AC Hill and Dale Race Series when he was forced to abandon his session.

Paddy said: “I was on a training run in Tollymore Forest Park, in preparation for the Annalong Horseshoe race when I began to get a strange sensation in my chest, so I slowed down, assuming I had strained my chest muscle.

British Heart Foundation NI has partnered with one of the world's fastest and flattest half-marathons along the stunning Antrim Coast on Sunday, August 25 and is encouraging runners to enter the event to fundraise for the charity and learn vital CPR skills for free with RevivR.

“I took a few days rest from running until I thought I may have recovered and tried a slow jog but the chest pain came on again. So, I went swimming instead and the chest pain came back.”

Paddy’s GP at first suggested it could be angina and referred him to a specialist heart clinic.

“On examining me and taking detail of my symptoms, the nurse at the clinic thought I couldn’t have angina, as I looked too fit. However, due to my GP’s concerns, I was referred for an urgent exercise test to take place within a week.

“This unfortunately, took seven weeks to get an appointment and by that stage I was in a bad shape with much worse symptoms. The nurse had to stop the stress test at 4mph as the ECG showed alarming features and was bringing on my chest pain.

“They discovered that one of my arteries was almost completely blocked and within 11 weeks I had surgery to have three stents put in.

“I was told that the cholesterol was likely building up for over 20 years or more and have since found out my dad and brother have all had similar issues.”

Paddy undertook cardiac rehab and was advised to get back to normal exercise provided he wasn’t experiencing any further symptoms.

“I was reluctant at first to get back to competitive running as the experience undoubtedly unsettled me. However, I now wear a heart monitor and make sure I don’t push beyond my target heart rate.”

Eighteen months on and Paddy is back competing in running events, cycle tours and mountain challenges. He has just finished the Munros, Scotland’s 3000ft mountains and has climbed all 282.

Paddy, who is a member of Belfast Association of Rock Climbers and Fell Runners (BARF) is encouraging running clubs across Northern Ireland to take part in Antrim Coast Half Marathon on August 25 and raise vital funds for British Heart Foundation NI.

“I would urge runners taking part in the Antrim Coast Half Marathon to consider raising funds for British Heart Foundation to help the 225,000 people who like me, are living here with heart and circulatory conditions.

“It’s very encouraging that BHF NI will be sharing their free online CPR training tool RevivR with all those taking part in the event.

“Every moment matters when someone has a cardiac arrest, and being able to step in and perform CPR could be the difference between life and death.”

British Heart Foundation NI is calling on people across Northern Ireland to lace up their trainers and race for the heart at the marathon – one of the world’s fastest and flattest half-marathons along the stunning Antrim Coast.

With just over 12 weeks to go, BHF NI is encouraging people to sign up to one of their free charity spaces and give themselves a challenge to help the 225,000 people living here with heart and circulatory conditions.

Over 8,000 participants from 30 different countries are expected to take part and runners will have the opportunity as part of their training plan to learn life-saving skills, through BHF’s free online CPR training tool, RevivR.

Head of BHF NI Fearghal McKinney is taking part in the half-marathon relay and encouraging local people to join him.

“We’re delighted to team up with the Antrim Coast Half Marathon to encourage runners to be aware of their heart health and help fund our lifesaving research to improve the lives of those living with heart and circulatory conditions.

“Everyone taking part will be sent details of our free CPR training tool RevivR and I would encourage each runner in between their training over the coming weeks to take 15 minutes to learn how to save a life with RevivR.”

Fearghal added: “We have spaces available for both the half-marathon and relay event for anyone who would like to fundraise on our behalf and I look forward to seeing our supporters at the start line!”

Ruth McIlroy, Antrim Coast Half Marathon race director, said: “As someone who has worked for many years in cardiac rehab I have first-hand experience of the impact heart disease and other circulatory problems can have on people’s lives, and of the wonderful work that BHF does to support people living with these conditions. I am very excited that every participant and volunteer at Antrim Coast Half Marathon will have the opportunity to learn how to save a life through BHF RevivR training”.