​Chris Boyd and Mark Oliver's fundraiser will see them walk approximately 30 miles per day for 14 days.

​Two Belfast friends have been busy clocking up the miles over recent months in training for a ‘Walk the Country’ fundraiser, which will see them walk over 400 miles across Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Chris Boyd and Mark Oliver, from Belfast have taken on this gruelling challenge to raise vital funds for leading local health charity, Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (NICHS), and the Stroke Association NI. What makes the challenge even more amazing is the fact that both friends have had life-changing strokes in the last 15 months - at just 43 and 45 years old.

Chris said; “I had my stroke on the 25th of October 2023 and the effects were severe. I went from working as an electrician and DJ to having to learn to walk and talk again at 43 years old. I still haven’t been able to return to work as an electrician due to the vision issues I have been left with. Life as I knew it went out the window when I had my stroke. ”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I have had two kidney transplants and have been told my stroke was most likely due to long term dialysis which calcified arteries, however the lifestyle I was leading didn’t help either. I was doing too much work-wise, five days a week as an electrician, plus three days as a DJ. I didn’t realise it was working me into a box. I was shattered all the time, eating poorly, and drinking lots of energy drinks to keep going. I had just done my first day of an 11-day event at Halloween and that night I had my stroke. Everything just stopped.”

​Chris Boyd and Mark Oliver pictured with staff from Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke, the Stroke Association, and the Royal Victoria Hospital at NICHS’s Hall of Hope at the hospital’s stroke ward.

Chris described how the stroke affected him physically and mentally.

“I am left-handed and that side was worst affected and is now my weaker side. My left arm has constant pins and needles from my shoulder to my fingertips. I can grip and lift things, but I can’t feel things like I used to. The mental impact of the stroke has also been massive. I was very down, to the point I didn’t feel able to do anything really. Then my friend Sonia phoned and told me her partner, Mark, had also had a stroke and was eager to get out and start exercising again to help his recovery and would I like to join him. That was the best call I have ever had. Right away I said yes as I needed to do something to help me start moving on.”

Recalling his stroke Mark said: “I had my stroke in July at just 45 years old. It was a big shock as I have always been very fit and healthy and have never had any issues. When I had my stroke, it went on for about 40 minutes which was extremely scary, but I was lucky in that I had it at home and my partner, Sonia, was here. She has some medical training, so I was very fortunate that way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was taken to hospital, but once I came out of the stroke, I had made a full recovery. I think that was probably due to the years of fitness I had behind me. The doctors only realised it was a stroke after a CT scan because of the fact I recovered immediately. I had a tear in an artery which was the cause of the stroke. I was kept in hospital for a few days and prescribed medications. I was very lucky, but everything was turned upside down.

“I didn’t have any physical side effects, but the mental impact was hard for me. I was left with bad vertigo after my stroke. I felt really dizzy before my stroke happened, so every time the vertigo started, I thought I was having another stroke which was scary and that took its toll on me. Also, I was conscious throughout my stroke which has left me with trauma.”

Chris and Mark went for their first walk in August and immediately clicked.

After the second outing the idea of a fundraising walk around Northern Ireland came up as Chris recalled: “Mark mentioned the idea of the walk and at first, I wasn’t sure, it was so early on my fitness journey. After a few weeks however I could see I was getting fitter and thought there was a chance I could do it, so I was onboard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We decided on Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (NICHS) and the Stroke Association NI as the charities we want to try and help through the fundraiser. After my stroke, I attended NICHS’s Post Rehab Exercise Programme (PREP) at Lisnasharragh Leisure Centre to try and help with the physical rehab side of things. PREP is a physiotherapy led, community-based course which focuses on exercise and education, and I found it helpful. We want to do what we can to help make sure this, and other services, are available to all the stroke survivors who need them.”

The pair will start the walk on Saturday, June 14 at Belfast City Hall and are planning a circle of Northern Ireland which will take them mainly along the coast, finishing at Stormont 14 days, and 400 odd miles, later.

“We have been doing a lot of training. We started off trying a walk of about 17 miles and after that we both knew we had it in us to do this challenge. We have completed a 25 mile walk from Belfast to Ballykilner. We will move on to doing a few 25-mile walks back-to-back and will keep building things up. The week before the event we will do three or four 30-mile walks in a row.”

Mark said: “Stroke can affect anybody at any age, and we want to highlight that. We want to help dispel the myth that stroke is something that only affects older people. We also want to make people think about whether there is something in their lifestyle they could change, like diet and exercise, to help reduce their risk of stroke as much as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris added: “We will be celebrating all stroke survivors and their recoveries in every city, town and village we go through. This walk is for all stroke survivors in Northern Ireland, and we hope people will really get behind us and support us on our journey.”

Gavin Adams, director of Income Generation at Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke said: “People may be surprised to learn that 50% of stroke survivors in Northern Ireland are under 75. As Chris and Mark’s stories show, the impact of stroke can be devastating - but NICHS is here to help with expert care and support."

Alasdair O’Hara, Northern Ireland sirector at the Stroke Association, says; “Every year more than 4,000 people in Northern Ireland face the devastating reality of stroke. When that happens, the Stroke Association supports stroke survivors and their loved ones, for however long it takes, to help them find their strength and way back to life.”

If you would like to donate to Chris and Mark’s fundraiser, you can do so at https://gofund.me/7741e34f

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about NICHS’s stroke support services, visit nichs.org.uk/strokesupport