A 34-year-old Belfast man has opened up about how he once went from being the life and soul of a party, to "wanting to end it all".

Belfast man Gary Redpath before and after his 6.5 stone weight loss

Gary Redpath, a civil servant by day, and theatre performer by night, hit rock bottom after the death of his father Brian from a heart attack in 2019.

“My father passed away very suddenly. He was a fit and healthy man in his 60s who still loved a game of football, yet he took a fatal heart attack on the bus one day and that was that - he was gone. It was an extremely difficult time which I dealt with in the only way I knew how. Over the next eight or so months I threw myself into my new ‘character’ embracing every social outing and theatrical endeavour that came my way. My life was a stage and I was the main character.

“By the Christmas of 2019 things had really come to a head. I was drinking and partying three or four times a week and that new year’s eve I was a guest at a wedding. Surrounded by theatre friends and colleagues, I ended up in a state that could only be described as drunk and extremely disorderly. Put into a taxi well after midnight, I was determined not to make it home.“Frighteningly, I’ve been told I jumped out of a moving taxi, leaving my personal belongings behind, about 15 miles from home – with no phone and no wallet.“My first memory thereafter was walking down the middle of a carriageway on what was now New Year’s Day 2020. I remember my first thought, I knew what I was doing, and I didn’t want that. Things had got so bad that somewhere, intoxicated me wanted to end it all. That was an extremely hard pill to swallow.“Sobering up, thankfully I had more sense, but that was the moment I decided something needed to change. I couldn’t possibly allow myself to feel like that."

Gary Redpath training in the gym

Over the next three months Gary “ostracised” himself from most people and took some much-needed time to reassess his life. “Luckily for me, Covid hit. I was able to isolate myself, to spend time working on my own self-development and to cut out all the noise from being the “yes man” I had become. Time to focus on me.”

Through this tough time, while the world was watching daily reports on Covid, Gary found a new lease of life. He began his remarkable physical and mental transformation as he embraced life with a renewed vigour and a determination to change.

Now 42kg down, sober for almost four years and filled with more energy and drive than ever before he is a qualified personal trainer with an online weight loss coaching business determined to help others realise their potential,

Gary’s initial goal was simple, to lose the belly fat.

“I didn’t set out to become a personal trainer. I just wanted to shift a few pounds and maybe complete the couch to 5km, but once I began to see progress I just kept going.”

After a number of false starts, Gary took a very sensible approach to weight loss which did not involve any restrictive dieting or strenuous exercising. In fact, his biggest battle had nothing to do with either; it was mindset.

"Mindset was by far my most formidable adversary. I had to focus on my 'Why' and constantly remind myself of why I was doing what I was doing – it is difficult to keep the focus at times and I wish I had someone to hold me accountable.”

In the end, Gary's journey to health involved showing up, taking small and consistent steps, embracing the gym even on uninspired days and improving his nutrition - one meal at a time. He shifted his focus to a well-rounded diet that included all food groups. His secret? Moderation, portion control and keeping busy.

"I identified boredom as a major trigger, so I keep myself busy with activities like the performing arts. Being part of the Belfast Operatic Company distracts me from late-night fridge raids or cold beers.

“I realised that a balanced approach that would allow for indulgences was important and that small changes, so long as they are consistent, really can yield results.”

Gary's message to others is simple: Making big changes is possible, one small step at a time.

“I made the choice to cut out alcohol altogether, I still go out and enjoy myself, I still have fun, I’m still the last one to bed and I’ll still join anyone in a Disney karaoke session. I can remember nights out and I make great memories, I just don’t suffer the two- or three-day hangovers.

“In finding myself through all this, through grief, through fitness and over the last few years I am learning to love myself again.”

Gary has established an online weight loss and fitness coaching business. His weekly coaching support service offers a lifeline to those seeking a healthier and more fulfilling life.

"I'm happier, more confident, full of energy, and I sleep better. I accept my grief now, it’s part of me. Becoming a certified personal trainer with my own weight loss coaching business has been a surprising and remarkable journey, one that's undoubtedly helped me come to terms with losing my father. I think he'd be proud of what I've achieved, and that brings me immense joy. My hope is to inspire others to embark on their journey – who knows where it might lead!"