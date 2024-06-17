Belfast man Joseph Burns who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at his parents’ home 10 years ago in July 2014.

A powerful mural dedicated to a 23-year-old North Belfast man who died suddenly is set to be unveiled as part of a new campaign by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) to raise awareness of sudden cardiac death.

The striking mural, which will be located on Belfast’s Linenhall Street, will depict popular barman and electrician Joseph Burns, who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at his parents’ home 10 years ago in July 2014.

Despite the best efforts of his family, the emergency services and hospital medical team, Joseph sadly died in Belfast’s Mater Hospital later that day.

Just 24 hours after his tragic death, his girlfriend Sinead discovered she was pregnant with their daughter Bella who is now nine-years-old.

Joseph’s sister Jeanette with his daughter Bella who is now nine years old

Joseph was fit, healthy and trained regularly at the gym. He was a keen boxer and enjoyed playing five-a-side football with his work mates from The Chester Bar in north Belfast.

The young man’s family spent months not knowing how their son and brother died.

Joseph’s sister Jeanette said: “When Joseph died our family were absolutely devastated. He was the only boy in our family and everyone just loved him, he was so well known in north Belfast and after his death so many people contacted us to say what a gentleman he was. He made such a big impact on so many people.

“We didn’t know what had caused his death and it was hard dealing with that because we didn’t have any answers. We were referred to the inherited cardiac conditions service in Belfast and after tests we discovered that my mum Una and I carry the faulty gene for Long QT syndrome, so it is very likely that is what Joseph died from.”

Jospeh Burns’ parents Una and Joe with Joseph’s daughter Bella

Long QT syndrome causes an electrical disturbance to the heart and puts those affected at risk of having a dangerous heart rhythm. Some people experience no symptoms at all, but others may faint or collapse. In some cases, LQTS can cause sudden death. Jeanette added: “Joseph was a typical 23 year-old, he never stopped. He had a strong work ethic, he worked during the day as an electrician and then worked evenings in the bar. Joseph was really passionate about his work, planning that one day he would be his own boss and run his own business. He enjoyed watching and playing football – taking part in five-a-side games with his work mates.

“Joseph always had aspirations of having his own family. My sister was five months pregnant when he passed and he was so excited and making lots of plans for his little nephew. With him knowing his partner Sinead was possibly pregnant, he would have dreamt of being the best daddy in the world.”

Jeanette adds: “Ten years on and we miss Joseph as much as ever, and being involved in this BHF campaign will help celebrate his life and keep his memory alive. The work the BHF is doing in raising awareness of sudden cardiac death in the young is so important. This will sadly happen again to other families, but as a family we have dedicated ourselves to raising money for BHF since Joseph’s death because we want to fund the research that will save lives.”

Joseph’s mural is one of 12 that will be unveiled across the country as part of the BHF campaign, which launches just days after the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament kicked off.

Each week, 12 young people under the age of 35 are lost to sudden cardiac death in the UK. However, new research from the BHF reveals that the nation is largely unaware of the devastating effect heart disease has on young people. The survey has revealed that a quarter of people in Northern Ireland don’t believe a heart condition can affect those healthy and aged under 35.

This is despite 42% people surveyed here saying they have lost a close family member to sudden cardiac death (compared with 33% in England) and with almost half (47%) saying they are aware of a heart condition in their family.

Those surveyed in NI also severely underestimated the number of under 35s that die each week from sudden cardiac death, with most thinking it was five or six people, over 50% less than the shocking reality in the UK.

People surveyed in Northern Ireland say they are most likely to worry that they are at risk of a heart condition with almost 60% having this concern, and 62% have said that high profile incidents of cardiac arrest – such as Christian Eriksen suffering a cardiac arrest during an international football match – made them more aware of heart conditions generally.

The BHF is making an urgent call for more funding into research to understand the causes, and find cures, for sudden cardiac death. The nation’s biggest heart charity says more needs to be done to prevent the heartbreaking tragedies that strike 12 families every week in the UK.

Fearghal McKinney, head of British Heart Foundation NI said: "Too many lives, like Joseph’s, are being taken too soon by sudden cardiac death. No-one should have to experience the loss of their child, sibling or parent, but sadly that is the cruel reality of heart disease – it doesn’t discriminate.

“As we enjoy watching the action at UEFA Euro 2024, these powerful murals serve as a reminder of the young football fans that have been snatched away by sudden cardiac death, and we want to thank the families who have kindly agreed to share their stories.

“The BHF is already carrying out ground-breaking research to treat and prevent the causes of sudden cardiac death, but there is still more to do. We urgently need donations to help us fund more lifesaving research to prevent other families going through this heartbreak.”