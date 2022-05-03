Belfast tech company powers next gen medical and consumer devices

Belfast-headquartered heart health technology company, B-Secur has launched the latest evolution of its innovative HeartKey® technology in a significant scaling of global operations to target the multi-billion-dollar consumer and healthcare markets.

The company, which doubled its workforce in recent months to over 75 employees, launched its new cloud-based technology, HeartKey® 2.0 in San Francisco recently.

The suite of FDA-cleared software reduces heart trace signal noise, elevating ECG interpretation to new heights of efficiency and accuracy for clinicians and facilitating the growing trend towards greater remote cardiac monitoring through wearable devices

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Foreman, CEO, B-Secur

HeartKey® 2.0, which also offers a range of diagnostic health algorithms, was unveiled on Friday in San Francisco at Heart Rhythm 2022, a cardiac medical conference attended by distinguished clinicians, scientists, researchers, and innovators.

B-Secur’s HeartKey® technology received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(K) clearance in February 2021.

B-Secur CEO, Alan Foreman, said: “In 2021 we raised $12million with the firm intention of accelerating our commercial expansion within the U.S.

“The launch of HeartKey® 2.0 is an integral part of our expansion plans. The cloud-based technology helps strategically position us at the centre of the converging multi-billion-dollar consumer and medical device industries.

“B-Secur is going from strength to strength, we now employ over 75 highly skilled people, the majority of which are based in our Belfast headquarters. We are continuing in expansion mode and have heavily invested in a new brand and website which will continue to make us attractive partners for the biggest tech companies on the planet.

“We are proud to have achieved all of this from our home in Belfast and we are already working on exciting new plans which will see us continue to be anchored in this city.”

HeartKey® 2.0 offers universal performance across ECG use cases from holters to wearable and implantable devices.

The technology refines and enhances signal clarity enabling ECG clinicians to make faster and more accurate diagnosis, speeding up the clinical pathway and saving more lives.

This innovation comes at a time when COVID-19 has caused irreparable cardiac damage and arrhythmias in large numbers of people with no underlying heart issues, and the preventative and predictive healthcare agenda has never been more relevant.