Belfast Trust launches appeal for families’ co-operation moving patients out of hospital amid 'extreme pressures'

Problems with the 'flow' of patients through hospital and into community care has been identified as one of the key reasons for the long delays at emergency departments.

With hospital beds already occuppied by patients deemed medically fit to leave, there are fewer places available for new patients to be admitted from A&E to a ward - meaning patients are being forced to wait in crowded emergency departments.

The Trust, in a statement, said: “In preparing to leave hospital, we are asking patients and their families to work with us to ensure they leave hospital within 48 hours of being declared medically fit to do so by a doctor. We know that this may require moving to the first available space at a care home whilst they await a complete care package to enable a move home or while they await a place in their preferred care home. We would assure all patients in this situation that if their first choice place is not available there will be no financial cost to them for this interim arrangement and it will not impact their place on any waiting list for their longer-term care.”

Still image taken from video appeal by Belfast Trust staff members for families' co-operation discharging patients into community care

The spokesperson continued: “We would like to thank patients and their families for working with us and their co-operation at this difficult time. We also wish to thank our staff who continue to go above and beyond to deliver the highest possible level of care in extraordinarily challenging circumstances.”

Medical staff, in a video message, have also joined in the appeal.

The Trust statement continued: “As we continue to manage the extreme pressures across all of our services, staff have developed a video message asking patients and their families for their co-operation when being discharged home or into a community care setting.