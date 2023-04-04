Belfast UUP councillor John Kyle - a former GP - warns that children being targeted with colourful 'candy' flavoured vapes - and that vaping is gateway for tobacco and drug addiction
A former GP has warned Belfast City Council that children are being targeted with colourful 'candy' flavoured vapes - and that it is the gateway for tobacco and drugs for many teens.
UUP councillor and former GP Dr John Kyle brought a motion on the issue before the council on Monday, which was supported by all parties across the chamber.
Speaking afterwards, Dr Kyle said the motion was intended to “highlight the dangers and expose the tactics of manufacturers”, adding that he was “delighted that it received such unanimous support”.
He told the News Letter that vaping is becoming a real problem with young people even as young as pre-teens.
"Although it is illegal to sell vapes to under 18s the tobacco industry is deliberately targeting them by selling brightly coloured, sweet and candy flavoured disposable vapes,” he said.
"The potential health harms are greatest for young people- lung damage and impacts on the developing brain.
"They are more prone to becoming addicted and attention, learning, mood and impulse control can be affected. As well as nicotine (in high concentrations) other chemicals are being added including cannabis which are harmful, toxic and sometimes carcinogenic.
"There is evidence that use of vapes increases the likelihood of taking up smoking tobacco and use of illicit drugs.”Legislation and enforcement are very weak, the former GP said.
"There is no requirement for retailers to be registered, vapes are sold in all sorts of outlets and there are no restrictions on display. There are no resources to identify illegal or harmful additives.
"Most parents think vapes are harmless, particularly since the original e-cigarettes were promoted as much safer than cigarettes and a useful tool to stop smoking. But I think we have a potential health crisis brewing."
The Public Health Agency in NI will launch a resource bank this summer for children, schools, parents and youth groups, on the potential risks of vaping.
The Department of Health hopes to consider vaping as part of its review of the Tobacco Control Strategy for NI this year.
In February England’s chief medical Sir Chris Whitty told MPs: “I think everyone agrees that marketing vaping, an addictive product, with… unknown consequences for developing minds, to children is utterly unacceptable.”