A 20-year-old Belfast woman has been recognised as a national disability charity’s annual awards for her dedication to volunteering.

Eden Byrne has been volunteering for Sense since January 2023, for the charity’s virtual buddy programme, which pairs up people with complex disabilities with volunteers in a bid to reduce loneliness and social isolation.

Taking part in the buddying programme has had a positive impact on Eden, who was diagnosed with Long COVID in March 2022, which has had a significant effect on her mental and physical health, and the two buddies she’s been paired with.

Eden can’t always leave the house because Long COVID affects her mobility and energy levels, but she can get involved in the buddying programme because it’s delivered remotely and is accessible.

Working as a youth advisor for the charity Ambitious About Autism, Eden has been praised by Sense staff for the creativity she brings to her buddying sessions. Activities that she has tried include air dried clay, jewellery making, watching Horrible Histories together and planning a Descendants party with one of her buddies to celebrate the new film coming out.

The Sense Awards, now in its 21st year, is the charity’s annual celebration of people with complex disabilities and those in their lives that support them.

Eden’s two buddies – Esther and Felicity – are delighted that she was nominated for this award, and it was Esther who broke the news to Eden that she won!

Esther, aged 10, from Kettering, has been having virtual buddying sessions with Eden since February 2023. The pair have enjoyed many activities together, from making bouncy balls, to doing quizzes and crosswords. Eden says that Esther, who has autism, has grown in confidence hugely since the pair began meeting, and that Esther really cheers her up when Eden’s had a bad day. Eden, who would like to do social or youth work in the future, is just starting to learn British Sign Language (BSL) with Esther.

Eden’s other buddy is Felicity, aged 9, from Oxfordshire, who loves playing games, doing word searches and making bracelets with Eden. Felicity’s mum says the pair are very comfortable together and that Felicity, who is autistic and has ADHD, loves speaking to Eden and can be herself around her. Mum Stephanie also says that because Felicity is homeschooled, her virtual buddying sessions are a great source of social interaction for her.

Commenting on her award Eden said: “I’m so honoured and delighted to win this award. I really love being a virtual buddy – it’s one of the things that I look forward to every week. I want to say thank you too to the staff at Sense for being so supportive over the last year and a half – you're all amazing! As well as my virtual buddies for bringing me lots of joy.”

Sacha Hamed, head of Volunteering at Sense, said: “Eden is such an enthusiastic and dedicated person who will always go that extra mile with her volunteering, whether that’s signing up to additional training or offering to be interviewed for newsletters or social media. She always engages with any opportunity and we are thankful and lucky to have such a willing, caring and proactive volunteer."