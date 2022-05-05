Belfast’s Blue Zinc opens new practice management and admin platform

This month it will launch Click, the first software designed specifically for therapists in mental health and well-being, which can manage network referrals, tasks such as clinical record keeping, online booking and payment collection, and other administration tasks, while also providing a portal for patients to manage their interaction with their therapist. The system can also plug into the Blue Zinc’s network management software which can allow therapists to interact effortlessly with insurance companies and other stakeholders in the therapy process.

The move comes as people around the world take mental health issues more seriously and invest in the benefits of therapy. It’s estimated that there are more than 219,000 therapy professionals across the UK. Many work in small or small-collective practices which means the administrative burden can sometimes be overwhelming – especially in an industry that’s tightly regulated and where confidentiality and communication between different parties is so important.

Blue Zinc, based in the Castlereagh, is leveraging its experience in the wider health and well-being sector to deliver Click efficiently. It already serves thousands of physiotherapy practices with its TM3 platform, while its case-management system Caseflow, and network connectivity utility Pronto, are used by large corporations in the medical sector such as Nuffield Health.

Blue Zinc co CEO Kyle Lunn

Co-chief executive Kyle Lunn said: “Mental health is probably one of the most important issues for individuals, businesses and society as a whole and yet the management tools that are offered to the sector are archaic – this leaves thousands of specialist therapists struggling to deal with increased paperwork and regulation and leaving less time to work with their patients.