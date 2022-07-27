Belfast’s Parr Facilities Management named on £800m NHS suppliers’ list

Designed to respond to the need within the NHS for high-quality, innovative, and cost-effective solutions which help NHS trusts manage their estates successfully, the new framework agreement provides a rapid route for public sector organisations to access a full range of hard facilities estates and maintenance services.

Parr FM has been awarded specialist lots on the framework agreement which can provide potential savings opportunities of between 5%-10% to organisations who procure services via it.

They include mechanical and electrical services, fabric maintenance, ventilation and air conditioning, boiler maintenance and low carbon energy infrastructure.

Parr FM in Belfast is on a suppliers’ list of a new £800m NHS shared business services hard facilities management framework agreement

Parr provides reactive and planned maintenance services for clients from bases in Belfast, Manchester and Dublin and also carries out refurbishments and building fit outs.

Its appointment on the supplier list reinforces Parr FM’s established expertise within the healthcare sector, which has been marked over recent years by large facilities management contract wins with an international healthcare provider and a leading high street chemist brand.

Ivan Morley, Facilities Management director, Parr FM, said: “As a trusted delivery partner within the UK-wide healthcare sector for over 20 years, we are acutely aware of the pressures in this sector with rising demand for services, reduced budgets, increasing workforce pressures, and ever-changing regulations.

“Securing a place as one of the preferred suppliers on this NHS SBS Framework will allow us to continue to provide creative, cost-effective solutions, adding value where we can. Our services are carried out to the highest standards and this second iteration of NHS SBS’s framework offers flexible options from Parr FM, from delivering a single service, to a bundled service provision or a fully managed solution. With FM teams operating throughout the UK, we are ideally positioned to meet the exacting requirements of any NHS Trust Estates team and look forward to the challenge.”

Brendan Griffin-Ryan, NHS SBS senior category manager, Estates & Facilities, explained: “The management of NHS estates and facilities demands specialist expertise in areas such as strategic planning alongside comprehensive knowledge of the estate’s condition. Compliance, with an ever-increasing list of regulations, places further pressure on teams managing these vital services.

This framework is designed to support estate managers meet these targets and provide a compliant route for reactive, planned and new installations of equipment and infrastructure.

“With an approach heavily focused on sustainability, NHS SBS’s new framework agreement ensures broader ethical environmental objectives are considered and met, tying into the strategies and ambitions detailed in NHS England’s ‘Delivering a ‘Net Zero’ National Health Service’ plan.