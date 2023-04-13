Bird flu restrictions confining animals indoors ended by the government after six months in force

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has confirmed that the housing measures which were introduced on November 28, 2022 to help stop the spread of avian influenza will be lifted from 00:01 on Tuesday, April 18.

Poultry and other captive birds will no longer need to be housed and will be allowed to be kept outside.

However, DAERA also said that Avian Influenza Prevention Zone biosecurity measures will remain in force for all birds, and all poultry gatherings remain banned.

"Those who intend to allow their birds outside after April 18 are advised to use the upcoming days to prepare their outside areas for the release of their birds,” it said.

“This will include cleansing and disinfection of hard surfaces, fencing off ponds or standing water and reintroduction of wild bird deterrents.

“Excellent biosecurity remains the best defence for reducing the risk of transmission of avian influenza to poultry or other captive birds and it is vital that this remains a regular and instinctive part of all bird-keepers routines.”

More information on biosecurity and a self-assessment tool to aid flock keepers in the review of their biosecurity arrangements is available by typing this into your browser: shorturl.at/iqwDK

Image of poultry from the DAERA website

On September 12 last year, bird flu was found in wild seabirds at sites across Northern Ireland.

On October 16 it was confirmed in captive birds at Castle Espie Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust near Comber, Co Down.

Birds infected with the most serious strain of bird flu, called highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), usually show some or all of the following signs.

Sudden death, swollen head, closed and runny eyes, lethargy and depression, lying down and unresponsiveness, lack of coordination, eating less than usual, lethargy,

sudden increase or decrease in water consumption, head and body shaking, swelling and blue discolouration of comb and wattles, breathing difficulties such as gaping (mouth breathing), nasal snicking (coughing sound), sneezing, gurgling or rattling, fever or noticeable increase in body temperature, discoloured or loose watery droppings, and a

stop or significant drop in egg production.