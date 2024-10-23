Mosquito

A council has now consulted an entomologist after scores of residents were badly bitten in Ballykelly in recent weeks.

According to the Oxford English Dictionary an entomologist is a scientist who studies insects, spiders, scorpions, and other arthropods. They research, care for, and protect these animals, which are some of the most diverse and prolific organisms on Earth.

A badly bitten leg

In a statement released to the News Letter on Wednesday afternoon a spokesman from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said: "Council officers have engaged with members of the public who lodged complaints with the Environmental Health Department.

"Council has consulted an entomologist, who conducted a preliminary identification of the biting insects based on photographs submitted by one of the complainants.

"Council is in the process of receiving samples and these will be sent to the entomologist to confirm the preliminary identification and to seek further advice.”

Yesterday the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council confirmed to the News Letter they are carrying out an investigation following reports of biting insects in the Ballykelly area.

And in a response to the BBC the Council said they began an investigation earlier this week following a spike in the number of people reporting being bitten in the area.

In the statementI the council said following an initial investigation, it is believed the bites are caused by mosquitoes, which they said are "a type common to the UK that are not known to transmit disease".

The council further stressed that mosquitoes bites can, however, cause skin reactions and "the irritation caused may result in secondary infection".

However, the council issued advice saying that bites can be prevented "by covering exposed skin when outdoors".

They also advised that insect repellent and citronella products can also be an effective deterrent.

Yesterday we reported how residents had taken to social media to express their concern at being bitten by unknown bugs, leaving them with large itchy red spots and rashes.

The Ballykelly Facebook page shared a message from one of its followers complaining of extremely painful bites from bugs in their garden.

And one Ballykelly mother who spoke to the News Letter said: “I work in Ballykelly and everyone who comes into my work has been bitten, it is mental.

"Then the bites get infected and it is very sore. You have to wear loose clothes over them."

The young mother( who did not want to be named, added: “As far as I am aware these bugs have been around for a long time, but this summer has been diabolical.

"I have been bitten multiple times. Initially I thought it was hives, but it was bites. Last Tuesday when I took my dog a walk I got 25 bites all over my legs and I had to ring Doctor on Call the next day because my legs started to swell.

"The bites ended up bigger than the size of a fist because they just swell and swell.

"I rang Doctor on Call to get help and they sent me straight up to lift antibiotics that night and I have been on them for the last week because the bites were infected”.

When asked what the treacherous bugs look like, the anxious mother said: “The bugs look like baby mosquitos and they bite through clothes.

"My partner was bitten on the hand and it swole to twice its size. He is bitten every single day as soon as he steps into my garden.

“This needs to be sorted because I cannot go outside my house without being bitten and other people are the same.”

Meanwhile contractor Dessie Loughrey whose company was doing maintenance work in the Ballykelly area said his men were also “badly bitten”.

"I had six men working at maintenance in the Ballykelly area late last week and every one of them was bitten badly, although some bites did not come up for a few days,” he said.

"I think only one of my men went to the doctor because he was bitten all over – his head, arms, legs – to get help with the pain of it. But the rest, well you know what builders are like...

“And the one who went to the doctor was asked if he there because of the ‘Ballykelly flies’?