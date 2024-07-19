BMA consultants in Northern Ireland invited to accept 5.26% pay uplift backdated to March

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has welcomed the BMA NI Consultant Committee’s decision to recommend the Department’s proposed 2024/25 pay offer for consultants to its membership

Northern Ireland’s health minister has welcomed the BMA NI Consultant Committee’s decision to recommend a 5.26% pay uplift offer to its members.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Nesbitt described the BMA committee’s response to the Department of Health’s proposal as a “positive step forward”.

If accepted, the effective date for implementation of this award will be March 1, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DoH said the 5.26%, on average, uplift is in addition to the 6% increase for 2023/24, which was settled through the pay review body process and was paid in June 2024.

The department also said that any further uplifts for 2024/25 – which may be recommended by the Review Body on Doctors & Dentists Remuneration – will be considered when their report is published.

Mr Nesbitt said: “I very much welcome the decision by the BMA to recommend this pay offer to its members. This is a positive step forward and reflects the commitment and willingness that there has been on both sides to find a solution.”

He added: “Our health service would be nothing without our hard-working workforce and I am committed to doing what I can do to support them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Committee said the vote will take place through a referendum that will run from July 31 until August 21. A revised consultant pay scale is proposed, which provides higher career earnings and better starting pay.

Committee chair Dr David Farren said: “After an intense negotiation process, we believe we have reached an offer that secures significant improvements in pay for consultants across their careers and is a credible and real step towards pay restoration.

"This pay offer is acknowledgement of hard work and expertise these senior doctors provide. By making consultant pay in Northern Ireland more attractive and competitive, we enhance their recruitment and retention in our health service at a time of chronic workforce shortages across the UK.

“However, this does not mean our efforts towards achieving full pay restoration are over. We will continue to work hard to reverse years of below inflation pay awards and to improve terms and conditions for our members.