Bodies of elderly couple discovered at home over weekend

Gardai are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman in their 80s were found at a house in Kenmare on Sunday.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene and have since been removed to the University Hospital Kerry for post-mortem examinations.

The scene is preserved pending the outcome of the post-mortems, which will assist Garda in determining the course of their inquiries.

