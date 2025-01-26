Body-worn cameras to be tried out at Antrim Hospital’s emergency department in bid to reduce violence towards staff

Antrim Hospital

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust board has approved a public consultation over a pilot for body-worn cameras at Antrim Hospital’s emergency department to help reduce violence towards staff.

The Trust has reported 6,636 attacks during the past five years with 50,000 across the sector in Northern Ireland.

The Trust’s annual health and safety report for the period between April 1 2022 and March 31 2023 shows 1,857 incidents of violence and aggression.

The figure included 617 incidents of violence and aggression at Antrim’s Holywell Hospital; Antrim Hospital, 170; Ross Thomson Unit at Causeway Hospital, 73; Whitehaven Respite Unit, Whitehead, 17; Causeway Hospital, Coleraine 86; Armour Complex, Ballymoney, 25; George Sloan Adult Centre, Ballymena, 11; Hollybank Hostel, Magherafelt, 22 and Antrim Adult Centre, 24.

Speaking at a meeting on Thursday (January 23), Anne O’Reilly, chair of the Trust board, said: “The statistics are both alarming and wholly unacceptable.

"Dealing with this sort of behaviour is not part of the job; not only does it have an impact individual staff members, it also has a ripple effect on the wider team and negatively impacts staff morale and can lead to periods of absence.

"And of course, it has an impact on our patients and service users who are witnessing this sort of behaviour.

“We owe it to our staff to do all we can to address violence and aggression in the workplace. Emergency departments are always extremely busy and staff are working in very challenging circumstances under huge pressure to provide care for all those who come through the doors; they need our support. They should not have to deal with or tolerate any form of abuse.”

Suzanne Pullins, executive director of nursing, told members: “Many of our incidents happen in acute areas. Many are under-reported.”

She indicated the proposed trial is expected to involve 12 members of staff in four areas of Antrim Hospital’s emergency department. She acknowledged some people may be concerned about the use of cameras.

“From the outset, I would say, these will not run all the time but will be limited to when there is an incident and there will be a warning.

“We have given a lot of consideration and this has been carefully thought through. We have been working on it for about a year. Body-worn cameras are worn in two other health trusts in Northern Ireland. “Hopefully, it will be a deterrent.

"We have done quite a lot of consultation with staff and have consulted with trade unions. Pressures within the ED is probably the context for some incidents which may arise,” she said.

“It is a real shame that we are even having such a debate, but sadly the statistics speak for themselves. We know that the vast majority of people who attend our emergency departments are respectful of our staff and only a very small number engage in unacceptable behaviour – but even one is one too many.”

Audrey Harris, director of medicine and emergency medicine, commented: “This pilot will provide an extra layer of safety for staff on the occasions when things do unfortunately escalate and the cameras will be able to provide evidence which is in the interests of both our staff and patients.”