Dr Justine Hexall with Boots pharmacist Tayo. Boots and L’Oréal Groupe have launched the UK's -first skin training scheme for pharmacists, which is available in eight Boots stores.

​Customers in Northern Ireland can now access expert skincare advice for free, as Boots launches its new Skin Support Advisor service in the in-store pharmacies of eight selected locations across the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pioneering initiative, led by L’Oréal Groupe in partnership with consultant dermatologist Dr Justine Hextall, equips community pharmacists with dermatologist-led training to help identify and advise on a range of common skin conditions, including acne, eczema, rosacea, hyperpigmentation, and even melanoma. Inspired by the French pharmacy skincare model, the programme empowers pharmacists to offer walk-in consultations — no appointment needed — providing accessible, expert guidance on the high street.

"The training I developed for Boots in collaboration with L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty gives pharmacists the ability to advise on and treat the most common skin conditions," said Dr Justine Hextall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know that the numbers of people suffering from common skin conditions is rising and, for those affected, it can have a huge impact – from uncomfortable, itchy skin to loss of confidence. Pharmacists are already highly trained healthcare professionals, and this training allows them to get a deeper understanding of the skin."

She added: “We’ve been teaching lots about acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, keratosis pilaris, rosacea and hyperpigmentation. You know, the things that people very frequently present with, as well as melanoma and scalp health, so you will really get that dermatologist-led advice. We are very much teaching about ingredients so pharms are giving advice about the advantages of things like salicylic acid for acne or ceramides for the skin barrier.”

Boots is the first UK retailer to implement the training programme, with over 200 stores across the UK participating and further expansion planned. The service aims to ease pressure on NHS dermatology services.

Caroline O’Neill, UKI MD at L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty, added: "Skin health is not a luxury — it’s a fundamental part of wellbeing. With NHS wait times rising, we see this programme as a vital step in bringing expert, dermatologist-endorsed advice into communities where it's needed most."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme has been certified by the British College of Dermatology, part of the British Association of Dermatologists, marking a first in community pharmacy education.

Barbara Mason, sirector of Education at the association, praised the initiative for strengthening front-line skincare support:

"Upskilling pharmacists in common skin conditions is part of our education strategy for primary care. This programme ensures pharmacists can advise on treatment and support patients from the very first point of contact."