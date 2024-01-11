A cancer patient has said that urgent action needs to be taken to address continued delays for those needing treatment in Northern Ireland.

Kathy McAllister, 53, from Lisburn, who was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer in 2019, said she is concerned that waiting times and care delays 'are indicative of inefficiencies in the cancer care system'

Kathy McAllister, who has bowel cancer, was speaking out as new cancer waiting time statistics for the region reveal that targets for treatment times are not being met.

Newly published statistics from the Department of Health, for the three months ending September 2023, show that 34% of patients starting treatment for cancer did so within 62 days of an urgent GP referral. The target is 95%.

The figure represents a fall of more than 5% on the same period in 2022.

The statistics also show that 87.9% started their treatment within 31 days of a decision to treat, against a department target of 98%.

Of the 3,323 patients seen by a breast cancer specialist following urgent referral for breast cancer, 52.9% were seen within 14 days. The target is 100%.

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland said the statistics represent “significant delays to diagnosis and treatment for almost two-thirds of those with urgent cancer referrals”.

Chief executive Richard Spratt said: “These figures are the latest in a series of concerning waiting times.

“On an annualised basis, none of the waiting time targets have been met since at least 2012.

“We have these targets to help ensure that cancer patients get timely diagnoses and treatments to address their cancers as soon as possible.

“The earlier a cancer is detected, the better the outcome for the patient; delays can result in the cancer being more advanced, complicating treatments and creating health risks.

“It is real people behind these statistics, and we have approximately 37 people being told they have cancer every day in Northern Ireland. It is important that they can trust prompt treatment as cancer concerns arise.”

Ms McAllister, a stage three bowel cancer patient from Lisburn, said there can be wide disparities in waiting times.

She said: “I recently had a lot of trouble getting seen for a routine post-cancer follow-up, even as I was actively experiencing symptoms indicative of a potential recurrence.

“It took six months of chasing after a months-overdue appointment for me to be seen, and I know others have had similar experiences.

“I need to trust that I can have my regular check-ups for peace of mind and to know that in case there was an issue, we would be able to catch it early – instead of letting it get to the later stages, which is what happened in my original diagnosis.

“This wait creates so much anxiety, not only for the person facing a potential diagnosis but for their loved ones as well.

“It is a wait to know if you will get a diagnosis, if you can get treatment, how that treatment will affect you, if you will live or die. Time is running out for cancer patients. When will we finally do something about these delays?”

She added: “I am concerned that the waiting times and care delays are indicative of inefficiencies in the cancer care system.

“We have a 10-year cancer strategy that identifies many issues and opportunities, but it still has not been fully implemented.

“I further suspect that there are additional blockages we could be doing more about.

“The waiting times statistics are likely a symptom of a larger problem, and we can and should be doing more to streamline diagnostic processes, care, important data, and accountability for needed improvements.”

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland has called for a return of the Stormont Executive and Assembly and for full funding and implementation of the Northern Ireland Cancer Strategy.

Alliance Party health spokesperson Paula Bradshaw said the delays have a direct impact on patients.

She said: “It has now been almost 15 years since the 62-day target was met for cancer referrals, something we know has a hugely negative impact on patients whose conditions will inevitably deteriorate during the wait.

“These waiting times are still heading in the wrong direction. Diagnosis is supposed to be the first day of treatment and recovery but, in too many instances, it is not remotely that.