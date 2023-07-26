Day Procedure patients James Walker & Anne May with lead Nurse, Ann Kerrin

James Walker, from Dromore, said: “I was referred to Lagan Valley Day Procedure Centre following a bowel screening test for further investigations. Following a procedure, I was diagnosed with bowel cancer. The diagnosis was a shock to me, but the staff in the centre were absolutely fantastic, they reassured me and made me feel at ease.

“I have the upmost respect for the staff in the centre, thanks to them, I am still on my feet. Without the procedure to diagnose my bowel cancer, I would not be here today.”

The Trust recently celebrated its 1000th suspect cancer endoscopy procedure at the centre, since the service began in November 2022.

Patients travel from across Northern Ireland to avail of this regional service and most importantly have received their suspect cancer diagnostic procedure earlier than if they had remained in their nearest Trust.The Trust now treats around 20 patients during the week and an average of 48 patients at the weekend. Further expansion is planned from July this year, with evening lists being piloted.Demand for diagnostic endoscopy is growing at an exceptional rate, therefore a team of skilled endoscopy practitioners is required to meet the needs of the region.

This increase in demand is due to a number of reasons including, the better uptake of bowel screening, an emphasis on early diagnosis and an increase in the number of elderly people in the UK (rise by 80 per cent in less than 20 years) who require endoscopic diagnosis.

Peter May, permanent secretary, Department of Health said: “The continued increase in Endoscopy provision at Lagan Valley Hospital over the summer will provide a welcome boost to our Health Service when it is most needed. Congratulations to all involved in making this a success.”

