Armagh mum Amy Smyth, who was diagnosed with heart failure at the age of 32, with her daughters

​When Amy Smyth and Sharon Hughes-Magill were given the news they had heart failure, their lives as they knew them changed in an instant.

This week marks World Heart Day and Amy and Sharon are sharing their stories in support of Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke’s (NICHS) current heart failure awareness campaign.

Amy, from Armagh, was told last year she has heart failure, at the age of just 32 and the news came as a devastating blow.

“When I was told I had heart failure, I couldn't comprehend what the doctor was telling me. I didn’t know anything about heart failure. I had maybe seen it on TV and to me, heart failure was the end of your life, so it was terrifying.”

Newry mum-of-four Sharon Hughes-Magill with her husband. Sharon was diagnosed with heart failure at the age of 43

In 2022, Amy suffered three heart attacks and was diagnosed with a rare heart condition called Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection (SCAD) which is when a tear happens in the wall of a coronary artery.

“I was only 31, and my little girls, Fianna and Róise, were two and three years old at the time so it was an unbelievably frightening time,” said Amy.

“At the start of January 2023, I went to my doctor because I was not feeling at all well. I was exhausted and was short of breath, but I put that down to the fact that I’d had three heart attacks! I was still working full-time because as a single parent of two young children I had no other option.

“I had bloods done and the doctor explained I was in heart failure. I came out of that appointment feeling like I was going to be sick. I had to Google heart failure as I didn’t understand what I was dealing with. I had already had the trauma of being diagnosed with SCAD, but to have heart failure on top of that, I just couldn't get my head around it.”

An echocardiogram showed Amy’s heart function was at 40%.

"I had to go again eight weeks later and by then my function had gone down to 35%. I was put on medication, but it really affected me. Before the medication I was absolutely exhausted, but once I was on it, it made me 100 times worse. But the heart failure team worked with my medication to get it to a level that works for me.”

As the months have passed, Amy is feeling a bit more settled.

“Beforehand, it felt like a death sentence. My first reaction was, ‘my heart is going to die, how long do I have left?’ I felt like I had a timer on me. I did lots of my own research, however, and I realised, although it isn’t curable, heart failure was not the end of my life, I could learn to live with it.

“This has changed me in so many ways but I’m trying to be positive and am moving on with my life as it is now as best I can.” Sharon, 45, from Newry, was given her heart failure diagnosis two years ago, and it was the culmination of a lengthy battle to discover what was causing her health problems.

“It all started in 2021. I was having difficulty with breathing and didn’t know why, I just thought I was doing too much,” said Sharon.

“From April 2022 I was back and forth to my GP and hospital because I was struggling to breathe, but I have asthma and it was thought that it could be something to do with that. I was then being treated for angina whilst waiting for a CT scan of my heart. Fast forward to the September 2022 and I was fatigued and struggling to do simple things such as dressing. I was admitted to the Coronary Care Ward and following an echocardiogram was told I was in heart failure.

“I was very frightened, and my world felt lonely. I started Googling heart failure and learnt it is a life-limiting condition. The website I was on gave a prognosis of five years and I was thinking, ‘how do I prepare my family?’. I have four children, and they and my husband were really frightened about what might happen to me.”

Sharon battles extreme fatigue on a constant basis because of her heart failure and this has had an enormous impact on her day-to-day life.

“Nobody realises what true fatigue is like unless they have something like heart failure. Most days I am in my bed at 6.30/7pm, that’s before my children. I can't give anything more at that stage.

“I am going into the third year of my Social Work degree. I have to provide evidence I have the condition just so a placement closer to home can be considered for me. Working, studying, and travelling five days a week is exhausting, and people just don't understand the impact heart failure has on the body.” Sharon continues: “Fatigue isn’t the only side effect I suffer from. I also experience a lot of pain in my legs, joints, and toes.

"I'm constantly freezing. I have brain fog and forgetfulness because of the fatigue. I've had to move to sleeping downstairs and on the days I'm really tired I have to use a shower chair. I am only in my forties, never in my wildest dreams did I think this would happen to me.”

The impact of her diagnosis has been massive for Sharon but also for her family as she explains: “My youngest child is eight and has asked, ‘Mummy, you're not going to die, are you?’. That was heartbreaking.

“I grieve for the person I used to be, but my family keeps me going. That helps me deal with this new life, but accepting this is the new life is the hardest part.”