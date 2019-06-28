Brian Kennedy: Delight as Belfast-born singer gets all clear from cancer

Hundreds of well-wishers have taken to social media to express their delight at singer Brian Kennedy's announcement that he is "completely clear" of cancer after a three-year battle with the disease.

The Belfast-born performer revealed the good news yesterday on his briansingingkennedy Instagram account and @KennedySinger Twitter feed.

He wrote: "So, I am Very Proud to officially announce that I had my Scan results yesterday and I Completely Clear, normal and NO CANCER present! Thanks to Dr Gallagher and the oncology team. I know it’s the first of many check ups to keep an eye on everything but I’m thrilled to share GOOD NEWS for a change.

"It’s almost 3 years since original diagnosis. What a journey it’s been from St Vincent’s to St James to St Marks and now back home to St James. My life will never be the same but I am alive and so grateful for that.

"Today is the Freshest of starts. Thanks everyone who posted support here and came to the shows to tell me your kindness in person. You know who you are and who you aren’t. See you at the upcoming shows. Onwards and upwards from a very relieved 52 & a Half year old. It seems to all have been worth it. BK x"

Hundreds of people responded to the singer's social media posts to express their delight at the news, and pass on their congratulations and best wishes.

RTE broadcast journalist Miriam O'Callaghan tweeted: "That’s such wonderful news Brian - so happy for you. Sometimes in this life good things happen to good people."

Former Mrs Brown's Boys actor Rory Cowan posted: "I am so happy for you. Xxx"

Mr Kennedy has been undergoing treatment since being diagnosed with rectal cancer in 2016.

Later that year he had to deal with the devastating loss of his older brother, Martin 'Bap' Kennedy, to pancreatic and bowel cancer.