Bronagh makes time for unique tea….and awards for taste

Bronagh Quail, an Australian entrepreneur now based in Benburb with her young family, has created a range of fermented tea drinks which she’s aiming to export to key markets such as Great Britain and the Irish Republic.

A graphic designer by training, Bronagh, founder and owner of Moocha Kombucha bottled teas, is hoping her first drink awards in Britain will lead to

significant business there especially from the growing trend towards plant-based beverages which are perceived as being ‘healthier’.

Moocha Kombucha fermented teas

Bronagh gained five ‘stars’ in July in the Great Taste Awards, a globally recognised food and drink competition run by the highly influential UK Guild of Fine Food in London and monitored by top UK food stores and supermarkets.

“Gaining a total of five Great Taste award ‘stars’ is the highlight of my career in food to date,” continues Bronagh. “We took home one star for our lemon and ginger flavour tea, one for our Aronia berry flavour, and one for our lemon and ginger healing pots. But the real star of the show was our original flavour kombucha which took two stars for outstanding taste from more than 500 judges. This was a tremendous boost for the business because it was our first time entering any awards. And it was great to see all our commitment being recognised by such an expert panel in what is probably one of the world’s biggest and most respected food and drink competitions.”

Another recent highlight, she says, was being asked to supply the kombucha to a local five-star hotel for serving in its spa as a refreshing drink to guests after the various treatments.

“It was a marvellous endorsement of the quality and outstanding taste of the healthy kombucha we brew by ourselves in Benburb,” she adds.

Bronagh Quail of Moocha Kombucha in Benburb with some of the products which won Great Taste stars

So, what is kombucha tea and what makes it a ‘healthy’ drink?

Bronagh explains: “Our kombucha is 100% natural and made from organic green and black tea. Kombucha has been consumed for thousands of years

around the world and has been found by researchers to have beneficial probiotics and antioxidants. Every bottle is packed full of goodness. It is gluten free and vegan friendly.”

The drink is produced by organic fermenting tea and a live culture.

Moocha Kombucha is a plant-based and fermented tea

“Probiotics are good, live bacteria that naturally live in the body. We have both good and bad bacteria in our body. When we get an infection, there’s more bad bacteria, knocking our system out of balance. Good bacteria can help eliminate extra bad bacteria, returning the balance in the system.

“Over 70% of our immune system is present in our gut, and probiotics can help support a healthy immune system as they promote good bacteria presence in the gut. What’s more, our gut and brain are connected, meaning our emotions and overall mood can be affected by our gut health. Everyone’s microbiome is unique. No two people have the same microbial cells.

“We can increase the amount of good bacteria in our bodies through our food and drink choices which naturally contain probiotics - live yogurt, oats, olives, cabbage, garlic and fermented foods such as yogurt, kefir, kombucha, sauerkraut, pickles, miso, tempeh, kimchi, sourdough bread and some

cheeses.”

Bronagh hand brews her kombucha in small batches the authentic way. All the drinks are made from organic, slowly brewed and full of Moocha flavour. “We currently have four flavours to choose from: Original, Lemon & Ginger, Strawberries and Aronia Berry, which are rich in vitamin C and powerful antioxidants for heart health. A new Moocha Brew has been created from dehydrated lemon and ginger.

“We are currently upscaling our brewing operations at Benburb, my home town. This will allow us to increase production even further. I’m planning on hiring staff soon to help out with the day-to-day running of the business as well as deliveries. I also have a new product which I’m developing and hope to launch early next year.”

She admits to being a planner, ending the day with a list of tasks for the following day.

“This helps me relax and sleep well knowing that the next day is planned ahead,” she adds.

An ambitious businesswomen, Bronagh says she “loves the flexibility of working for myself”.

“Having a young family and being my own boss means I’m able to work around the kids and be home early in the evenings for homework etc. I know, however, that the growth the company is now experiencing will demand more of my time,” she continues.

She’s recently put her graphic design skills to use again in a complete rebranding of the products.