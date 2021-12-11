Budget paper lacks a detailed plan to deal with health, says first minister

The paper lacks a detailed plan as to how you’re going to transform the health service, said Paul Givan

“I support the increased funding going into our health service. What this paper lacks is a detailed plan as to how you’re going to transform the health service,” he said.

“What we need to see is the details as to how that will deliver more nurses, more doctors, how it will address the waiting lists that exist, and we haven’t got that in this budget.”

The first minister specifically raised concerns that a reduction in the Department of Justice’s allocation would lead to a cut in police officer numbers.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We believe that this budget is deficient in a number of areas,” he told reporters in Lisburn.

“It requires improvement. It is Sinn Fein’s first attempt at it. We don’t believe that it’s good enough.

“But we want to make sure that at the end of this process we have an agreed budget which addresses the needs of the people of Northern Ireland.”

The draft budget also includes a freeze on the regional rate for businesses and householders for the three-year period, as well as specific rates support packages for businesses in 2022-23.

That package would provide a one-month rates holiday to all businesses, with the exception of utilities and larger food stores, and a three-month rates holiday for sectors identified as being hardest hit by Covid-19 – retail, tourism, hospitality, leisure, childcare and airports.

Businesses occupying a vacant retail property will be eligible to 24 months’ rates relief.

The first set of capital projects being supported through an Executive fund linked to the various City/Growth deals in Northern Ireland is also included.

Around £52 million is being allocated to projects under the Executive’s Complementary Fund.

Projects include a £16 million parkland development at Albert Basin in Newry and a £15 million hydrogen innovation centre in Ballymena.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.