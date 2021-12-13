Call for George Cross honour for campaigner

Wayne Gruba (left), who campaigned for victims of Libyan sponsored IRA bombings and DVA president Jonathan Ganesh. Friends of the victims campaigner who died after contracting Covid-19 have called for him to be honoured for gallantry. Issue date: Sunday December 12, 2021.

Wayne Gruba, 67, originally from Wales, was awarded the British Empire Medal in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2019 for his work with victims of terrorism.

During the pandemic, he was involved in a volunteer ambulance initiative that helped vulnerable and isolated people living in London.

He had also supported a charity project in Thailand for orphans and disabled children.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Gruba, who ran his own facilities management company, was best known as a campaigner for victims of Libyan-supplied IRA explosives.

He co-founded the Docklands Victims Association (DVA) in London after the 1996 republican bombing which killed two people and injured many more.

Ahead of his funeral tomorrow, terror victims and politicians have paid tributes to his legacy.

DVA president Jonathan Ganesh, who was badly injured in the Docklands bombing, said the association had made representations to the government recommending that Mr Gruba is honoured with a posthumous George Cross.

“I have known Wayne for over 30 years and he was like a father to me,” said Mr Ganesh, who will read a tribute at Tuesday’s funeral.

“He worked tirelessly for others all his life to help them. Wayne placed himself in grave danger by going into the frontline in the DVA ambulance to help those impacted by Covid-19. May God bless him in heaven as he will remain within my heart forever. I loved him so very much.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson called Mr Gruba an inspiration. “I came to know Wayne through his voluntary work with the Docklands Victims Association,” he said.

“Wayne knew all too well the pain and suffering of those innocent people caught up in acts of terrorism and sought to reach out to others and to provide them with care and support through the DVA. This vital work was carried on during the Covid pandemic and reached many vulnerable individuals and families who needed support in difficult and challenging circumstances.

“As such, Wayne’s strong sense of humanity has been an inspiration and it is fitting that his contribution to the welfare of victims and others should be recognised at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family as they lay Wayne to rest.”

Mr Gruba was a prominent campaigner for compensation for those bereaved or injured in IRA bombings that used Libyan explosives.

Arms supplied by former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi were used in multiple Troubles bomb attacks such as those targeting Harrods in 1983, the Remembrance Day ceremony in Enniskillen in 1987, Warrington in 1993 and the London’s Docklands three years later.