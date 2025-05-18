Call for new plan to tackle heart disease in Northern Ireland

​A significant rise in those affected by heart diseases in Northern Ireland is creating a “tipping point” for heart health in the province, a charity has warned.

The British Heart Foundation has highlighted recent figures, including a 12% rise in those diagnosed with heart failure since 2020, as they launched a new strategy, emphasising that a bold new approach to tackling cardiovascular disease is needed.

The charity said there has been a 14% rise in the number of people diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, up to a record high of 47,101 and a 10% rise in the number of adults diagnosed with diabetes – a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease – up to a record high of 114,673.

Northern Ireland also has stubbornly high rates of obesity, with an estimated 28% of the adult population (around 410,000 adults) having a body mass index (BMI) defined as obese.

Meanwhile, cardiac waiting lists have grown, and at the end of December 2024, 3,002 people were on the waiting list for cardiac surgery or treatment, up nearly 30% on the same period in 2019.

In Northern Ireland, the number of deaths from heart and circulatory diseases in 2023 (4,227) was the highest since 2012. Some 1,133 of these deaths were before the age of 75, with 500 in working age adults – an average of 10 each week.

The BHF said these worrying trends follow decades of progress, which saw annual deaths from conditions like heart attack and stroke fall by half in Northern Ireland since the 1960s.

Now the charity has called for a focus on investing in cutting-edge research in areas such as artificial intelligence, data science and genomics to revolutionise how we prevent and treat cardiovascular disease.

It is urging the Northern Ireland Executive, as well as its funders and supporters, to work together to do so and save countless lives as well as reducing significant pressure on the health service.

Fearghal McKinney, head of BHF Northern Ireland, described a “tipping point in Northern Ireland's cardiovascular health”, with the prevalence of many heart diseases and risk factors at a record high.

“But we're entering an era of immense scientific opportunity that can turn this tide,” he said.

“By driving a research revolution, we can reverse this worrying trend and save and improve more lives than ever before.

“The BHF's new strategy will be key to this, as we aim to save many more families the heartbreak of losing loved ones far too soon.”

Professor Bryan Williams, chief scientific and medical officer at the BHF, said cardiovascular disease remains one of the biggest yet most preventable killers.

“Research-driven innovation in the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease has been one of the great success stories of modern medicine,” he said.

“However, it remains one of the biggest yet most preventable causes of premature death and ill health.

“We need to act now to prevent the hard-won progress of recent decades from being lost for future generations.