Call to protect our vulnerable as temperatures to rise to 28 °C

With the heatwave ongoing the Public Health Agency (PHA) urges people to remember that as temperatures creep up some people can be more susceptible to the heat than others.

“With hot weather being less common here it is understandable that we all want to get out and enjoy the sunshine, but we’re asking people to make sure they’re protecting themselves when they’re out and about and check in on friends and family members," said Deputy Director of Public Health at the PHA, Dr Brid Farrell.

"“It is important to look after older people and those more susceptible to potential health issues in warmer weather.

Relaxing on the beach

"If you have a friend or relative who is less mobile or might need a little help, make sure to check in on them. Help them stay hydrated with regular cold drinks, avoiding alcohol.

"Help them keep their home cool by shutting curtains if the sun is coming through and opening the windows in the evening or at night when it’s cooler.

“Encourage them to wear light, loose-fitting clothing so they’re not too hot and if you or anyone you know begins to feel sick or dizzy, keep out of the sun and seek medical advice.

“The PHA has also written to care home providers in Northern Ireland with advice and guidance on helping to look after residents during hotter spells of weather.”

Fun in the sun - but what about the more vulnerable?

Top tips for looking after yourself and others in hot weather:

* try to stay out of the sun, particularly when it is at its highest between 11am and 3pm;

* stock up on supplies like medicines, food and non-alcoholic drinks, so you won’t have to go out in the heat;

* keep your home cool – shutting windows when it's hotter outside than inside may help;

* open your windows at night – when it's cooler;

* keep drinking fluids;

* plan strenuous outdoor activities, like DIY or gardening during cooler parts of the day, like early morning;

* keep alcohol drinking to a minimum – it dehydrates the body;

* avoid heavy and hot food; modify your diet to include plenty of fruit and salad as this helps keep you hydrated;

* use a sun cream with a high sun protection factor - also known as 'SPF' – for protection from the sun's harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation – SPF 15 or greater is advised with a UVA Rating of at least 4 stars;

* wear light, loose-fitting clothing, such as cotton, so sweat can evaporate;

* if you feel sick or dizzy, keep out of the sun and seek medical advice.