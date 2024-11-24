Campaigners call for action from executive after 8% rise in number of suicides in Northern Ireland

​Suicides in Northern Ireland totalled 221 in 2023, 18 more than in 2022

​Action has been urged following a “significant rise” in the number of suicides in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New figures revealed an 8% increase in such deaths.

The Registrar General’s annual report 2023 shows there were 221 suicides in 2023, compared to 203 in 2022.

A total of 171 of those who died were male, while the rate of suicide in deprived communities was more than three times higher than the regional average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) includes figures on overall number of deaths and a gender breakdown.

A final report on suicide deaths in Northern Ireland is planned for early 2025, with further analysis by age, geography, and administrative areas.

New Script for Mental Health campaigners have called for action to be taken immediately to address what they describe as an unacceptable public health emergency, and they urged the executive to make tackling the situation key in its draft Programme for Government.

Sara Boyce, New Script for Mental Health organiser with the Participation and the Practice of Rights, said it is estimated 60,000 people are affected by the issue every year in Northern Ireland, while suicide attempts could be up to 22,100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These figures are deeply concerning and should be ringing alarm bells across the entire Northern Ireland Executive,” she said.

“Instead of a reduction in what are preventable rather than inevitable deaths, we are seeing a sharp rise.

“We know that the impact on families of losing loved ones to suicide is devastating. These deaths also have a much wider societal impact.

“Time and time again, it is local communities and organisations who are the ones doing vital lifesaving work, with little or no resources or support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Boyce contended that current strategies to tackle suicide “lack ambition”.

She added: “In early 2020, families bereaved by suicide, supported by over 300 high-profile public figures and organisations, called on the minister for health and the chief medical officer to treat suicide as a public health emergency and to show decisive leadership to turn it around. Sadly, those calls were ignored.

“As it stands, although actions in Protect Life 2, the suicide prevention strategy, are known to be effective in preventing suicide, it lacks ambition, resourcing, clear targets, measurable outcomes and evidence of its impact.

“The Department of Health must now bring a sense of urgency and priority to ensure we have a suicide prevention strategy that is fit for purpose with robust accountability mechanisms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Suicide is preventable, but not without real commitment and action. People’s lives depend on it.”

Pat McGreevy, a spokesman for Suicide Down to Zero, a charity based in Downpatrick, backed the call for more action from government.

“We are appalled but sadly not surprised by this increase in suicide deaths in 2023,” he said.