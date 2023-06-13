Cancer Focus Northern Ireland says it aims to sell its current headquarters on Belfast’s Eglantine Avenue to help fund new centres that will bring together all existing cancer support services under one roof in local high streets.

The charity also aims to create multi-purpose retail outlets to complement the new centres.

Richard Spratt, Chief Executive of Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, said: “Our newly published five-year strategy is an exciting and ambitious plan that will see Cancer Focus Northern Ireland embed itself into local communities to meet the needs of local cancer patients in the towns and cities across the region."

Richard Spratt, Chief Executive of Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, said the centres would bring a range of specialists together under one roof.

He said their plan will mirror that of the Department of Health's Cancer Strategy, which was launched by then Health Minister Robin Swann in 2022.

Former cancer patient Denise Kettyles gave her perspective after being diagnosed with stage one endometrial cancer in 2021.

“Living in rural Fermanagh, travelling miles for appointments, and not having a professional cancer support network around me did make things more difficult."

She commended the support from one of the charity's counsellors.

But she added that it would be "fantastic" that such care will in future be offered at Cancer Focus NI's new regional support centres throughout NI.

"Months after my surgery, I had some things going on in my body, but had nowhere to go to talk to a professional. This new facility would have made such a difference to my recovery and I’m confident that it will support patients and their families for years to come.”

The charity's five year plans are to be unveiled at a special launch today at an event at the Belfast Harbour Commissioners Office.

Speakers include Richard Spratt, Chief Executive of Cancer Focus Northern Ireland and former Health Minister Robin Swann MLA.