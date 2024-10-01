Cancer Fund for Children encourages people to get boggin’ to support children with cancer
Up to 800 participants will take part in the muddiest 5k around, clambering over fallen trees, wading through bog pits and unruly bushes, all whilst having a great time and raising funds in support of children and young people impacted by cancer.
When signing up, participants can choose between the adult course which is open to those aged 12 and up, and the new junior course open to those aged 8-14 with an accompanying adult.
Cancer Fund for Children works to empower, connect and strengthen children, young people and families impacted by cancer.
Events like the Bog Run are vital in generating funds so they can continue to provide their services to families like Lynsey’s who lost husband and father David to cancer in 2022.
Lynsey said: “I encourage everyone to sign up for this year’s Bog Run. You hear about cancer and think it will never happen to you, but then it does, and it can happen so quickly.
"When David passed away, everyone was so supportive, but no one knew what to say. Before our experience, I didn’t know much about Cancer Fund for Children or the support they provide. It’s only when we needed their services that I realised how beneficial and necessary they are.”
The fun-fuelled challenge is sponsored by Hagan Homes who are getting stuck in to help ensure no child faces cancer alone.
James Hagan, Founder and Chair, Hagan Homes, said: “Cancer Fund for Children’s Bog Run is an incredible event that brings the community together for a great cause—supporting families impacted by cancer.
"At Hagan Homes, while we’re dedicated to building homes for families, our commitment goes beyond construction.
"It’s about embedding ourselves in the heart of these communities, and with that comes a moral duty and a genuine desire to help where we can.
"We’re proud to sponsor this year’s Bog Run, knowing that it will make a real difference in ensuring no child or family has to face cancer alone.
"We encourage everyone to get involved and join the formidable Cancer Fund for Children in making an impact.”
Participants will enjoy goodies to help them re-fuel after their bog-tastic efforts and an exciting atmosphere. Registration is now open with discounts for groups of four or more! For more info on the event, restrictions or to sign up, visit the website at https://cancerfundforchildren.com/event/bogrun-castlewellan-2024/
