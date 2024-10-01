Lynsey’s daughter Amy, who lost father, David, to cancer in 2022. Amy took part in Cancer Fund for Children’s Bog Run last year.​​​​​​

Cancer Fund for Children has announced the return of its famous Bog Run on October 20 at Castlewellan Forest Park.

Up to 800 participants will take part in the muddiest 5k around, clambering over fallen trees, wading through bog pits and unruly bushes, all whilst having a great time and raising funds in support of children and young people impacted by cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When signing up, participants can choose between the adult course which is open to those aged 12 and up, and the new junior course open to those aged 8-14 with an accompanying adult.

Cancer Fund for Children works to empower, connect and strengthen children, young people and families impacted by cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Events like the Bog Run are vital in generating funds so they can continue to provide their services to families like Lynsey’s who lost husband and father David to cancer in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynsey said: “I encourage everyone to sign up for this year’s Bog Run. You hear about cancer and think it will never happen to you, but then it does, and it can happen so quickly.

"When David passed away, everyone was so supportive, but no one knew what to say. Before our experience, I didn’t know much about Cancer Fund for Children or the support they provide. It’s only when we needed their services that I realised how beneficial and necessary they are.”

The fun-fuelled challenge is sponsored by Hagan Homes who are getting stuck in to help ensure no child faces cancer alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Hagan, Founder and Chair, Hagan Homes, said: “Cancer Fund for Children’s Bog Run is an incredible event that brings the community together for a great cause—supporting families impacted by cancer.

"At Hagan Homes, while we’re dedicated to building homes for families, our commitment goes beyond construction.

"It’s about embedding ourselves in the heart of these communities, and with that comes a moral duty and a genuine desire to help where we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re proud to sponsor this year’s Bog Run, knowing that it will make a real difference in ensuring no child or family has to face cancer alone.

"We encourage everyone to get involved and join the formidable Cancer Fund for Children in making an impact.”