Cancer Fund for Children marks Sun Awareness Week with a special campaign across NI schools
This campaign has been running for over 10 years and aims to educate nursery and primary aged children across Northern Ireland on the importance of staying safe in the sun, all with a healthy dose of fun and fashion!
Cancer Fund for Children provides vital support to children, young people and families impacted by cancer. Their Hats and Shades campaign invites schools and nurseries to hold a Hats and Shades Day as they welcome in the warmer weather, giving pupils the chance to wear their favourite summer accessories while raising money to help ensure no child has to face cancer alone.
Mrs Alexander from Trinity Nursery School in Bangor explained why their school have signed up to this initiative: “It is a fantastic way to get the children excited about staying safe in the sun while raising funds for a great cause. As a school we have been participating in the Hats and Shades campaign for over 5 years now and would highly recommend it.”
Rebecca Oates, schools fundraiser within Cancer Fund for Children, explains: “ Every school that registers to take part will receive a free fundraising pack with activity sheets, interactive video and the option of a school visit from one of our fundraisers. Thanks so much to the schools that have already signed up. Every penny raised will make such a difference and we couldn’t be more grateful.”
Register for the event or find out more by visiting www.cancerfundforchildren.com today.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.