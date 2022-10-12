Cancer survivor Estelle Allen is fighting fit and ready to shine a light as night-time walk returns to Belfast

The 54-year-old civil servant from Waringstown found the determination to walk a mile just two days after breast surgery and during chemotherapy treatment she signed up for an 854-mile virtual Land’s End to John O’Groat’s ultra-marathon.

Having completed treatment for breast cancer, she will mark the milestone by taking part in the Cancer Research’s 10K Shine Night Walk, which is returning to Belfast on Saturday, October 15.

She said: “I think a cancer diagnosis puts things into perspective and afterwards I really felt that I had been given a second chance.

Co Down cancer survivor Estelle Allen pictured with her daughter Katie will help beat cancer stride by stride when she takes part in Cancer Research UK’s Shine Night Walk on Saturday October 15

"It makes you realise that you really don’t know what is round the corner.”

“I think you try to be normal or want to prove to yourself you are still strong which is why I decided to challenge myself.”

Estelle will be joined by her daughter Katie, 19, who, whilst her mother was receiving treatment, was battling her own health issues, having been diagnosed with Ulcerative Colitis.

During 2020 – a year like no other – they leaned on each other to get through the toughest times.

Estelle said: “It’s a shock when you are told you have cancer. I went home and had a good cry and then tried to work out how to tell my husband and daughter.

"We both decided to wait overnight before telling Katie as she was only 16 at the time.”

Estelle said: “I’m so grateful for the amazing support that helped keep me going and to have more precious time with my loved ones.

"I owe everything to research into better treatments, so I hope that sharing my story will help inspire people to sign up for the Shine Night Walk.

"There really is no better motivation than knowing you’re helping to save lives.”

Belfast is one of 19 locations across the UK selected to host a Shine Night Walk in 2022.

Entries are open now for the 10K event, where participants can choose to raise money for the area of life-saving research closest to their hearts.