Cancer waiting times: 32-year-old Northern Ireland man ‘passed from pillar to post’ for seven months

The figures from the Department of Health show that less than 40% of patients started treatment within the target of 62 days following an urgent GP referral.

David Reid from Ballymena waited for seven months from reporting his symptoms for cancer treatment, despite a previous cancer diagnosis.

The 32-year-old, who has had life-changing surgery and now lives with two permanent stomas, was first diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2019.

He said: “It was a shock, but I saw it as a bump in the road that I would get over. I had ileostomy surgery to give me a temporary stoma alongside chemotherapy treatment. Things progressed well, I was in good health and had my procedure reversed in April 2022.

“By June 2022 however, I was starting to have some new symptoms, different to the bladder issues I’d had before. I saw my GP and had tests. Two weeks later, I was still having issues and was referred to urology. Weeks passed and I heard nothing. I called the GP and they said I could be waiting for six months to be seen.

“That floored me. I’d been treated for cancer recently and yet there was no urgency, no push to get me back into the system quickly. I was constantly on edge worrying about my health. My symptoms were coming and going and my mental health was suffering as much as my physical health. It was taking its toll on all aspects on my life.”

David said he started to look at private care then “out of the blue” an appointment came through the door from the health service and following that appointment it was confirmed that his cancer had returned.

He said: “It took seven months from reporting symptoms to my GP and six months from that day with the consultant before I had major, life-changing surgery to treat the recurrence of cancer.

"It was a long, long six months. I was passed from pillar to post. Many people were seemingly involved in my care but I wasn’t one of them.

“I cannot fault our healthcare professionals who are doing everything thing they can with the resources they have. It’s the system that has let me and many others down. There are people like me on lists in every Trust in Northern Ireland – it shouldn’t be this way.”

Macmillan’s Sarah Christie said: “David has been through a traumatic experience and we are so grateful to him for sharing his story so honestly.

"It’s an indictment of the system that there were no dramatic Covid delays or cancellations to blame for the delay to his treatment. What he experienced is an appalling normality for people living with cancer in Northern Ireland. How have we found ourselves in a place where a young man, recently diagnosed with cancer waits seven months from reporting his symptoms to his GP to get the care he urgently needs?