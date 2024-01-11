​An Ulster Unionist MLA has questioned whether the DUP “will even read the latest waiting times report” as the latest figures show Cancer treatment targets are not being met.

Alan Chambers MLA

The UUP’s health spokesperson Alan Chambers said the situation is “so serious that lives are being lost”.

He said: “Cancer patients and their families deserve so much better than what they are currently receiving. Far too many people are being forced to wait far too long for diagnosis and treatment".

Mr Chambers added: “In any normal democracy the publication of these figures would be enough to focus political minds and recognise the absolute need for immediate intervention.

"Yet I’d question whether the Party that is currently blocking the restoration of the Executive will even read the latest waiting times report, for if they did, I’m not sure how with any conscience they could sleep at night knowing the actual devastating harm that their actions are having”.

Paula Bradshaw of Alliance said the “fundamental reform” of the health service is needed.

“It has now been almost 15 years since the 62-day target was met for cancer referrals, something we know has a hugely negative impact on patients whose conditions will inevitably deteriorate during the wait. These waiting times are still heading in the wrong direction. Diagnosis is supposed to be the first day of treatment and recovery but, in too many instances, it is not remotely that”.