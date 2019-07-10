Change or collapse, NI health service warned

There is a “lack of ambition” to tackle the “strikingly poor standards compared to other UK countries” in hospital waiting times in Northern Ireland, a new report has found.

Research by the Nuffield Trust, a registered charity whose aim is to improve healthcare, found that work to overhaul the health system here is at “an early stage and patchy” with problems made worse by the political vaccum.

The report found that Northern Ireland patients are “at least” 48 times as likely to face a year-long wait for planned treatment than in Wales, which is the next-worst performing nation in the UK.

“There is a lack of ambition around tackling waiting times for planned care, despite strikingly poor standards compared to other UK countries,” the report’s authors state.

The report is based on a series of interviews with senior medical professionals, civil servants, former health ministers Edwin Poots and Michelle O’Neill, as well as academics and doctors’ representatives.

Written by the Nuffield Trust’s Mark Dayan and Ulster University academic Professor Deirdre Heenan, the report warns that the Northern Ireland health system must “change or collapse”.

The authors describe waiting times for elective care in Northern Ireland as a “stain on the system”.

But the report also states that there are “some signs consistent with (a) more positive version of the future”.

Despite the dire situation, the Nuffield Trust report found that “people at the centre of the system have genuinely reorientated towards trying to make services change what they do, not simply managing decline”.