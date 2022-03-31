Charities sound alarm after worst NI cancer waiting times on record

One cancer charity has spoken of its deep concern with delays to diagnosis and starting treatment often making it more difficult to treat cancers, while another charity raised fears the situation could get even worse.

The figures, published on Thursday morning, cover October, November and December.

They show that 57% of patients — around 700 people in total — had to wait more than the target time of 62 days to start treatment following an urgent referral for suspected cancer.

This is the worst performance agaisnt the target on record and is around 22% higher than in the same three months in 2019, prior to the coronavirus pandemic — a time when struggling health staff embarked on unprecedented strike action over pay and staffing shortages.

Cancer Research UK has warned that the long waiting times could worsen the prospects for patients.

Public affairs manager for Northern Ireland, Margaret Carr said: ““These figures show once again that, despite the tireless efforts of health service staff, too many people are waiting too long for a test to find out if they have cancer. This is deeply concerning as we know that delays to diagnosis and starting treatment may make it more difficult to treat cancer successfully.”

“Longstanding, chronic staff shortages, the ongoing impact of the pandemic and the backlog from winter pressures are at the heart of patient delays, and we need to see urgent action now to address this.”

She added: “Full long term funding must be identified in the next Northern Ireland’s Executive budget. Without investment, the impact on patients could be devastating as staff shortages take their toll and health services are unable to take advantage of the latest equipment, tests and treatments.””

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, meanwhile, has suggested the situation could deteriorate further.

Chief executive Richard Spratt said: “The collapse of the Stormont Executive created uncertainty around the long-term budgetary planning essential to implement the new Cancer Strategy. Cancer Focus NI demands an urgent commitment from all future Ministers to guarantee the recurring funding necessary to deliver all the [10-year cancer strategy’s] recommendations. This is our key ask for our politicians ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections