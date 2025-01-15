Fiona Carragher, chief policy, and research officer, Alzheimer's Society, and Health Minister Mike Nesbitt

​Alzheimer’s Society has warned urgent action is needed to address the projected 51 per cent rise in dementia cases across Northern Ireland by 2040.

​Health Minister Mike Nesbitt visited the charity’s office recently to meet with staff, volunteers, and individuals affected by dementia.

During the visit, the Health Minister learned about the charity’s vital work, including local support groups, research initiatives, and campaigning efforts.

The visit also provided an opportunity to discuss the key challenges facing people living with dementia and their families. This included the need for improved diagnosis rates as currently more than a third of those living with dementia in Northern Ireland are yet to receive a diagnosis.

The message to the minister was clear –dementia must be made a priority in Northern Ireland.

The number of people living with dementia in Northern Ireland is projected to rise sharply, from 25,000 people in 2024 to 37,500 by 2040—a 51 per cent increase. This outpaces the projected rise in England and Wales, presenting acute challenges for Northern Ireland’s health and social care system.

Currently more than a third of people living with dementia are yet to receive an official diagnosis and some can face a waiting time of two years, which the charity said is a ‘far cry’ from the nine-week target set by the minister.

It said diagnosis delays can mean people with dementia can’t access timely care and support, worsening the challenges faced by both individuals and their families while adding additional pressure and costs of GP visits, unplanned hospital stays. By 2040 the combined cost of dementia in Northern Ireland, including unpaid care, will soar from £997 million to £2.2 billion if action isn’t taken.

Fiona Carragher, chief policy, and research officer who met with the Minister of Health during the visit said: “We recognise the urgent need to enhance the long-term health and wellbeing of people living with dementia in Northern Ireland. Achieving this requires sustained financial investment over many years in primary, community, and social care services to effectively plan for future demands and reduce reliance on expensive and distressing emergency hospital admissions.

“Alzheimer’s Society is urging the Northern Ireland Executive and the Department of Health to take decisive action to improve dementia diagnosis rates. This will ensure people can unlock access to the vital treatments and interventions available today, while preparing for the groundbreaking dementia treatments of tomorrow.

“We know that across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, one in six patients in hospital at any given time are people living with dementia. The winter pressures on our accident and emergency departments and front-line medical professionals is demonstrated through the slow patient flow in hospitals.

“We urged the minister to make sure that those living with dementia can get the support they need through early and accurate diagnosis and reforming adult social care to provide accessible caring support to discharge patients and give respite for families.”