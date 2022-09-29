Just 38.9% of patients in Northern Ireland commenced their first treatment for cancer following an urgent referral within 62 days in June, the latest statistics from the Department of Health show.

This compares to 35.2% in May, 39.4% in April and 54.2% (243 of the 448) in June 2021.

In terms of the waiting times for the first definitive treatment following a decision to treat, 87.9% started treatment within the 31-day target in June, compared with 85.8% in May, 84.9% in April and 93.4% in June 2021.

Just 38.9% of patients in Northern Ireland commenced their first treatment for cancer following an urgent referral within 62 days in June

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, 58.2% of patients were first seen following an urgent referral for suspect breast cancer within the 14-day target in June, compared with 50.7% in May, 46.6% in April and 71.2% in June 2021.

Local charity Cancer Focus expressed alarm at the latest figures.

It chief executive Richard Spratt said such delays can be devastating for patients, and he warned that the continued absence of a fully functioning executive at Stormont is exacerbating problems.

"We are alarmed that yet again, despite the tireless efforts of health service staff, the department's own waiting time targets have not been met," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is not simply about statistics. It's about the health and wellbeing of real people who must cope as they wait for a delayed diagnostic test or treatment.